[November 07, 2017] New President Appointed at Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide search, Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School (CRSJ), the college-preparatory high school for underserved students in San José, announced the appointment of Margaret M. Higgins, Ph.D., as President. Currently the Senior Director of Development and Scholarship Initiatives at Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, CA, Dr. Higgins has an extensive background in executive positions at primarily Catholic universities, with roles in development, administration, and student affairs. Dr. Higgins' tenure at CRSJ will begin on December 15, 2017. Current Board Chair of CRSJ, John A. Sobrato, was excited to announce the decision, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Higgins. She brings a strong record of success not only ensuring the current and future financial stability of institutions, but also promoting student development through aademic excellence and participation in school activities, which aligns with CRSJ's college prep plus work-study model." He continued, "Her commitment to mission, belief in the development of the whole person, and dedication to success and diversity will inspire the CRSJ community, particularly our students, to achieve even more, no matter their circumstances." Dr. Higgins' interest in CRSJ was driven by her desire to contribute to the transformation of young lives and by the mission of the school, which empowers underserved students to achieve their potential through its challenging academic environment and integrated corporate work experience. She enthused, "I relish this unique opportunity to lead a school which does not compromise the spiritual, intellectual, or professional development of the next generation of San José's college graduates and community leaders. I can't wait to meet the students and families that will be a big part of the next phase of my career and life, while we work together to create and sustain an environment in which all will feel a sense of belonging and challenge." Higgins holds a B.S. in Communication Disorders from The College of Saint Rose in New York and a master's degree in education from Springfield College; she earned her Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Policy at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School is a Jesuit, Catholic school that empowers students from underserved communities to be men and women for others who are prepared spiritually, academically, and professionally to complete college and become accomplished leaders. It incorporates an innovative Corporate Work Study Program: each student works at a business once a week, which provides hands-on, white-collar work experience and allows students to help finance their education. Founded in 2014, CRSJ is part of the Cristo Rey Network, the largest network of high schools in the country that exclusively serves low-income students. More information available at: www.cristoreysanjose.org View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-president-appointed-at-cristo-rey-san-jose-jesuit-high-school-300550752.html SOURCE Cristo Rey San Jose Jesuit High School

