[November 07, 2017] New All-In-One Platform Empowers Businesses by Curing App Fatigue

Helcim Inc. launches all-in-one business platform Helcim Commerce to help businesses do more from one system. CALGARY, Nov. 7, 2017 /CNW/ - Helcim Inc. is launching a cure for business app fatigue – the exhaustion that comes from struggling with multiple apps and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings that fracture business data, don't integrate well, have poor customer support, and collectively cost hundreds of dollars per month – with the release of all-in-one business platform Helcim Commerce. The platform empowers businesses of all sizes to run from one place, with built-in payment processing and an integrated suite of software tools. For 10 years, Helcim Founder and CEO Nicolas Beique listened to thousands of North American business owners struggle with app fatigue as they juggled multipletools. In 2015, Beique set out to develop a business platform that would run everything, from a phone, tablet, or computer. Helcim Commerce allows a business owner to accept payments, build an online store, set up a checkout with a point-of-sale system, accept payments through a virtual terminal, manage invoicing and orders, track customers and inventory, and access all business data from one system – all for less than the average price of a monthly cell phone bill. Unlike many other payment processing and SaaS offerings, Helcim Commerce is also fully supported by in-house support and development teams. Beique says "Merchants have been asking us for a single business system for years. We used to say that it didn't exist. Three years ago, we decided to build it. Ideally, opening a Helcim Commerce account becomes step one in opening a new business." About Helcim Inc.

Helcim Inc. launched in 2006 as a payment processor and evolved into a financial technology company that empowers businesses. As of fall 2017, Helcim serves more than 6,000 businesses in the US and Canada, and annually processes $2.5 billion in payments from over 15 million transactions, from businesses in healthcare, retail, restaurants, B2B, wholesale, service, ecommerce, accounting, and home-based. SOURCE Helcim

