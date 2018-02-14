[November 07, 2017] New Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL vCommute and vSkin Cases from Vena Keeps Your Phones Stylin' and Safe

WOODBURY, Minn., Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, makers of sleek, stylish and functional mobile covers and accessories, today announced the latest family of Vena cases for the newly released Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Continuing in its tradition of creating high quality cases for discriminating users on the go, the new Vena cases arrive by popular demand after the company received enthusiastic request from customers to expand their case line to include Google's flagship mobile device. The cases will be available in stylings from two popular Vena lines. The Vena vCommute case blends rugged functionality with practical features including hidden card slots and a multi-angle stand. The new, redesigned Vena vSkin case features an ultra-sleek, slim design while still maintaining functionality with ample protection. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are dazzling smartphone users with their outstanding cameras, excellent build quality, lightning fast performance and beautiful OLED display. Many reviewers have hailed it as the best Android phone available. With base models starting at $649, users would be wise to invest in a quality case to protect their newest smartphone investment. "Since the first Google Pixel phone was released, our customers have been clamoring for us to expand our line into this great family of phones," said Feon Tan, Chief Executive Officer for Vena. "Vena is please to finally bring two of our bestselling lines of phone cases, the vCommute and vSkin, to Google Pixel phone users so they can experience the great fit, stylish design, and excellent protection of our signature cases." The vCommute for the Google Pixel 2 can be pre-ordered for only $18.99 at https://www.venaproductscom/pixel-2-wallet-case-vcommute/ The vCommute for the Google Pixel 2 XL can be pre-ordered for only $18.99 at https://www.venaproducts.com/pixel-2-xl-wallet-case-vcommute

The vSkin for the Google Pixel 2 can be pre-ordered for only $12.99 at https://www.venaproducts.com/pixel-2-thin-case-vskin

The vSkin for the Google Pixel 2 XL can be pre-ordered for only $14.99 at https://www.venaproducts.com/pixel-2-xl-case-w-card-slot-vskin vCommute - Stylish Practicality The vCommute combines the convenience of wallet features with a stylish and strong case that will protect your smartphone throughout daily use. The case features: A patented design combining functionality and protection, with hidden card slots to securely store IDs and payment cards

Foldable leather cover on the back of the case doubles as a magnetic-lock multi-angle kickstand so the phone can be placed at your desired angled when placed down

Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU design meets military drop-test standard (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high. CornerGuard™ technology ensures that all four corners of the case are designed to absorb and disperse force from drops. vSkin – Sleek Protection For those looking for the slimmest look and feel while still maintaining maximum functionality, the vSkin is the ideal case. The newly redesigned line features: Slim profile that protects your phone with minimal bulk.

Pixel 2 XL case come designed with a hidden credit card slot on the back of the case - perfect for ID or credit card.

Great everyday protection from dings and scratches, featuring CornerGuard TM Technology, to ensure all four corners of the case absorb and disperse force from drops.

Technology, to ensure all four corners of the case absorb and disperse force from drops. Precise cutouts and tactile buttons help retain the feel of your actual phone's buttons. About Vena Vena, headquartered in Woodbury, MN is a leading manufacturer of smartphone cases, mobile accessories and consumer home products. Vena is derived from the word "venation", meaning the arrangement of veins in a leaf. Like a leaf, Vena brings purposeful beauty to the design of its products and is dedicated to helping consumers protect their latest devices while maintaining the classy, minimalist and chic appearance high end mobile goods are known for. For more information visit https://www.venaproducts.com/ Media Contact: Len Fernandes, 183685@email4pr.com, 1-888-317-4687 ext. 702 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-google-pixel-2-and-pixel-2-xl-vcommute-and-vskin-cases-from-vena-keeps-your-phones-stylin-and-safe-300550646.html SOURCE Vena

