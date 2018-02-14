ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Coalition Launched to Get More out of the Grid Using Advanced Technologies
[November 07, 2017]

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new coalition is stepping up to help upgrade the nation's transmission network.  Coalition members are gathered for a workshop at the Idaho National Laboratory to discuss technology deployment opportunities.

Launching today, Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT, www.watt-transmission.org) brings together a group of leading technology companies who have developed the tools and processes that can make our grid more reliable, flexible and cost-effective. 

"We have technologies that can bring tremendous benefits to business and households," said coalition Chair Todd Ryan of Smart Wires. "The question is whether we can put the right incentives in place so that utilities who deploy them will share in the rewards. That will be our goal."

WATT will be working to promote the deployment of advanced power flow control, dynamic line ratings, topology optimization, and potentially other technologies that can deliver more energy to customers over existing grids.

"We've been encouraged by the support from regulators, grid operators and transmission owners. We see an important role for WATT to engage these groups and inform them about the compelling benefits of advanced transmission technologies," said Hudson Gilmer, Vice President of Genscape and Chair-Elect of the coalition.

Information about the campaign can be found at www.watt-transmission.orgRob Gramlich, rgramlich@gridstrategiesllc.com, serves as Executive Director.

To join:

https://bluejeans.com/262968957

To join via Room System:

Video Conferencing System: bjn.vc -or-199.48.152.152 Meeting ID : 262968957


To join via phone : 1) Dial: +1.408.740.7256 (United States) +1.888.240.2560 (US Toll Free) +1.408.317.9253 (Alternate number) (see all numbers - http://bluejeans.com/numbers) 2) Enter Conference ID : 262968957

Founding coalition member representatives include:
Todd Ryan, Smart Wires, todd.ryan@smartwires.com, 617-784-5342
Hudson Gilmer, Genscape, hgilmer@genscape.com, 617-429-5593
Jack McCall, Lindsey Manufacturing, jmccall@lindsey-usa.com, 626-771-1960
Pablo Ruiz, NewGrid, pablo.ruiz@newgridinc.com, 217-766-7602
Donna Rennemo, WindSim Americas Inc, donna.rennemo@windsim.com, 805-216-0785
Prashanth Duvoor, Ampacimon, prashanth.duvoor@ampacimon.com , 919-208-6221

Contact:  Rob Gramlich, rgramlich@gridstrategiesllc.com, 202-821-6943

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-coalition-launched-to-get-more-out-of-the-grid-using-advanced-technologies-300550753.html

SOURCE Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT)


