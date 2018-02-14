|
|[November 07, 2017]
|
New Report Reveals Significant Opportunities for Government to Boost Civic Engagement
Three-fourths (74 percent) of survey respondents said they rarely or
never request services from a government agency, according to research
by the Governing Institute, sponsored by Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE:ACN) and
Salesforce.
Of the 26 percent who do occasionally or more often request government
services, a mere 10 percent said they made requests on a regular basis,
submitting requests every few months or more. Nevertheless, when asked
if government service requests are answered promptly, many more said no
(37 percent).
"Innovative government leaders are continually striving to better engage
citizens," said Dennis Alby, who leads Accenture Cloud First Public
Services. "This research helps government understand how to build
effective connections with the people being served, by better
understanding citizen practices and preferences and adapting to changing
expectations and new digital opportunities."
Sixty-one percent of citizens surveyed did not know if their
jurisdiction had a 311 telephone service or online option for making
non-emergency government service requests. Among the respondents who
live in a jurisdiction with a 311 or similar civic engagement platform,
58 percent were not aware of the system. Additionally, urban and
suburban residents were significantly more likely than rural residents
to have requested government services.
"The rate of innovation is faster today than ever before, and while we
are seeing some improvements in citizen engagement across government,
there is still a huge opportunity for agencies to modernize so they can
meet the expectations of today's digitallysavvy population," said Casey
Coleman, SVP, Public Sector at Salesforce. "By adopting cloud-based
solutions that can be deployed quickly and at a lower cost than
on-premise and legacy systems, these agencies can deliver value by
providing modern, cost-effective and digital ways to connect with their
citizens."
What Citizens Want
Although most citizens said they had no experience requesting services
from government, they still had preferences for specific types of access
and features that would make them more likely to engage. The most
desired type of access was a government website, favored by 49 percent
of respondents. The most desired feature was feedback, with 41 percent
saying they wanted to know if their request was received and
confirmation when it was addressed. A single point of access, "one-stop
shopping," was also favored, by 40 percent.
Responses from 125 local government leaders revealed some notable
misperceptions within government about citizen preferences. Government
leaders overestimated the priority of mobile devices and social media as
channels for engaging citizens. They also tended to estimate that
responsiveness to citizen requests was faster than citizens believed.
And broadly, citizen expectations of government services were reportedly
not being as well met as local government officials thought they were.
Only 36 percent of citizens said their expectations for government
services were being well met, compared to 63 percent of government
respondents.
Government Opportunities
As a whole, the survey findings showed a low level of citizen awareness
and use of channels for requesting government services, and revealed
major opportunities for government to boost civic engagement.
-
Provide convenient/easy access - Providing better access to an
array of convenient channels for citizen engagement is crucial;
governments need a balanced and multi-channel approach rather than
heavy reliance on single channels such as telephone, mobile or social
media;
-
Build awareness - Outreach is crucial, due to the generally low
level of citizen awareness of opportunities to request services; and
-
Ensure interaction and follow-up - Feedback is essential;
citizens want verification when their request is received and
completed.
"This is a time of great opportunity for government to use digital and
process advances to increase citizen engagement and satisfaction, for
instance artificial intelligence has increased the power of government
to deliver more personalized citizen services," Alby continued. "While
311 services have been around for years, we are in a new digital era
offering streamlined systems such as the Accenture
Citizen Engagement Solution recently launched with
Salesforce, using AI to enable cities to respond faster, more
cost-effectively and to better track and analyze citizen concerns."
About the Research
The Governing Institute was commissioned by Accenture and Salesforce to
conduct an online survey in May of 2017 of 2,006 U.S. citizens (adults)
and 125 local government officials, to gather data regarding civic
engagement in government service requests.
