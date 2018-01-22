[November 07, 2017] New Study Shows 60% Of The Engineer's Buying Process Happens Online

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New engineering sector research shows investment in digital content is critical in engaging technical audiences. The 2017 Smart Marketing for Engineers® Research Report, a new study released by engineering-focused marketing agency, TREW Marketing, in partnership with engineering and technical content provider, IEEE GlobalSpec, found that 90% of engineers surveyed are more likely to do business with companies that produce new content, and that most engineers desire multiple interactions with a company online before they're ready to talk to sales. Learn more. These findings come from a survey of over 800 engineering and technical professionals who make or influence buying decisions. The resulting report details more conclusions, including: 1. Your Online Presence Matters

For the majority of engineers, a company's website has considerable impacton brand perception and 60% of the buying process happens online. In addition, emails are important, as nearly 50 percent of engineers of all regions and ages subscribe to four or more e-newsletters. 2. Your Personas Inform How and When to Engage

Defining target personas, including basic information like demographics, can be particularly effective in content marketing. Fifty percent of younger engineers expect to be contacted within 24 hours after completing a form on a vendor's website, while older engineers have lower expectations. These same younger engineers also look for detailed how-to videos as relevant content sources more than their older colleagues. 3. Your Marketing-to-Sales Handoff Timing is Key

The study showed that engineers prefer to search online and read available content before talking to sales, and that most engineers have three or four online interactions with a vendor before ever communicating with them directly. Marketing teams passing all leads to sales need to think again, as a sales call could turn off a new prospect.

