[November 06, 2017] New Partnership Allows Public Sector Organizations to Take Advantage of Apttus' Global Gold Standard Contract Lifecycle Management Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global leader in Quote-to-Cash and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions utilizing artificial intelligence, is broadening its delivery of cutting-edge solutions by partnering with Carahsoft Technology Corp. to help public sector organizations remove one of their biggest roadblocks to efficient operations – the need to modernize cumbersome, manually intensive contract management and approval processes. Carahsoft is a top-ranked GSA Schedule Contract holder and the largest government partner for the Salesforce ecosystem. It delivers award-winning SaaS solutions to Salesforce customers, serving as the master aggregator for many best-of-breed vendors, including IT manufacturers, resellers, systems integrators, and consulting partners. The partnership enables Carahsoft to sell Apttus' suite of Salesforce-compatible products to federal, state and local government agencies. Specifically, Carahsoft will resell Apttus' Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution. "The addition of Apttus to our Salesforce partner ecosystem will allow us to provide our government customers with a single platform to better manage their entire operation," said Bethany Blackwell, director of the Salesforce team at Carahsoft. "Most importantly, it will provide many public sector ntities a way to track their progress toward the percentage of work allocated to minority and women-owned businesses. Apttus makes it easy for agencies to track this information." Together, Apttus and Carahsoft will help public sector organizations in multiple ways: A single, easily updated platform spans various functional areas to accelerate the entire contract process – from identification of requirements through execution and renewal.

Optimizes taxpayer monies by automating manual tasks like approval processes, activity tracking, collaboration, auditing processes, identifying relevant FAR Clauses, and searching for contracts and related task orders.

Automates contract activities for managing GSA schedules, BPAs, IDIQs, BOAs, and GWACs.

Machine learning leverages institutional knowledge embedded in contracts.

Automation tools manage, monitor and enforce vendor obligations.

Improves visibility and reporting of vendor activity, costs and agency trends across all contracts. "Contracts represent the basis for every commercial relationship driving an organization," said Kamal Ahluwalia, CRO at Apttus. "By partnering with Carahsoft, we can help public sector organizations evolve traditionally inefficient contract processes to smart, automated contract lifecycle management that makes government run more quickly and intelligently."

