New Website for Canada Research Chair in Biomedical Data-Mining

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 6, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - TÉLUQ University has launched a new website to showcase the work of its Canada Research Chair in Biomedical Data-Mining, Professor Neila Mezghani, at chaire-biodatamining.teluq.ca.

"The new site is a platform for us to share the benefits of our research and broaden the scope of data-mining knowledge for modeling, as well as making information about who we are ad what we do more accessible to more people," Professor Neila Mezghani said.

"This initiative reiterates the importance of research and innovation in our university," said Martin Noël, President of TÉLUQ University. "This new website will help to spread the word about the work Professor Mezghani and her team are doing, as well as furthering medical practice."

The Canada Research Chair in Biomedical Data-Mining develops analytical methods focused on the specific characteristics of biomedical data. These methods hinge on artificial intelligence, machine learning and statistical approaches and are geared towards designing and developing concrete medical applications.

About TÉLUQ University

Founded in 1972 with the goal of making knowledge more accessible, TÉLUQ is the only French-language university in North America to offer all its courses via distance education. Every year, nearly 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students obtain their university education from TÉLUQ.

