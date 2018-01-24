[November 06, 2017] New Public Evidence Submission Portal, Axon Citizen, Available Now in Canada

Trials of Axon Citizen now underway at a number of Canadian police agencies ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2017 /CNW/ -- Axon Public Safety Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN), today announced that Axon Citizen is now available to police agencies in Canada. A number of Canadian agencies, including Abbotsford Police Department, BC, are conducting trials of Axon Citizen, which allows community members to submit evidence directly to police services, from their mobile devices, for specific crimes under investigation. Learn more by visiting https://ca.axon.com/citizen. There are two ways in which officers can solicit help from the community: one-on-one between an officer and the citizen, or with a community-wide broadcast requesting information on a specific crime. The one-on-one tool, is available now for Axon customers signed up for early access. It is available to all customers on the Evidence.com Pro, Ultimate, or Unlimited licensing tiers at no incremental cost, with no additional storage fees, next month. The large-event community broadcast Citizen tool will include additional software capabilities to help triage the massive amounts of data that may be submitted and will be available for an additional enterprise license based on the size of the agency. The citizen receives a URL via text message that they can click to upload their photos or video footage. The evidence goes straight into Evidence.com so community members do not need to hand their phones over to police. The direct upload to Evidence.com eliminates any need for officers to download, print and transfer data to a USB drive and physically place it inside an evidence locker at the agency. "We received numerous requests from police services in Canada to help streamline the process of evidence collection from the public and local businesses," says Vishal Dhir, Axon's Managing Director, Canada and Latin America. "Axon Citizen offers a solution to this problem by allowing videos and photos to go straight from the community into the police department's Evidence.com account. I'm excited about this tool as it does exactly that — it maximizes officer efficiency, while giving the public an easy way to share information with their local police service." Additional features and benefits of Axon Citizen include: Accelerates the review process: Axon Citizen's triage tool allows the reviewer t quickly decide which submissions to accept or decline.

Axon Citizen provides agencies the infrastructure and tools needed to support large volumes of submissions directly to the police service, so agencies can remain confident during large-scale events. Seamless integration with Evidence.com: Data submitted with Axon Citizen is maintained at the highest levels of security and compliance on Axon's Evidence.com solution. Axon is showcasing Axon Citizen today through November 9 at the APCO Canada 2017 Conference & Tradeshow in Windsor, ON at booth number 301. The Axon team will also be speaking at the APCO session, "Next Generation 9-1-1 and Public Evidence Submissions of Digital Evidence: The Future is Now," on November 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET . *Axon Citizen will do everything possible to not capture obvious attribution data without tampering with the evidence submission, or destroying the usefulness of the submitted evidence. To be clear, while Evidence.com is not capturing any personal contact information, there is still metadata embedded in the image being submitted, and the inherent contextual information in the image/video/audio itself that could be used through investigative efforts by law enforcement to identify the submitter.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly. We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 169,000 licensed users from around the world and more than 191,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people.

Vishal@Axon.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-public-evidence-submission-portal-axon-citizen-available-now-in-canada-300549744.html SOURCE Axon

