[November 06, 2017] New SUSE Cloud Application Platform Speeds DevOps, IT Transformation

SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (OpenStack Summit) – SUSE® is helping enterprises speed application delivery with a growing portfolio of solutions built on industry-standard open source technologies. Today, SUSE launched SUSE Cloud Application Platform as the latest addition to that portfolio. This new solution provides enterprises with the world's leading application delivery platform in Cloud Foundry and the most widely adopted container management framework in Kubernetes, uniquely teamed to help application development and operations groups take better advantage of both technologies to accelerate application delivery and increase business agility. "With SUSE Cloud Application Platform, we are helping enterprises accelerate IT by supporting multiple approaches to building and delivering container-based applications," said Gerald Pfeifer, vice president of Products and Technology Programs at SUSE. "We're bringing together two fast-paced open source innovations, Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry, as the core of a reliable enterprise-grade solution. Significantly, this solution includes the only containerized Cloud Foundry distribution and the first based on proven, enterprise-grade Linux with SUSE Linux Enterprise. CIOs can now confidently embrace these technologies to speed production of applications." SUSE Cloud Application Platform is a modern application delivery platform used by software development and operations teams to streamline lifecycle management of traditional and new cloud native applications. Combining industry-leading Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes technologies, the platform facilitates DevOps process integration across multiple application dlivery models to accelerate innovation, improve IT responsiveness and maximize return on investment. Enterprises can use both the high-productivity Cloud Foundry and high-flexibility Kubernetes application delivery infrastructures to accommodate a wide range of application architectures and delivery processes. Matt Eastwood, senior vice president of IDC's enterprise, datacenter, cloud infrastructure and developer research groups, said, "Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry are becoming platform standards supporting delivery of container-based applications today. Unfortunately, many enterprises find themselves caught in a needless struggle to choose between these platforms, when in reality they complement each other very well. SUSE has recognized this and has done something about it. SUSE Cloud Application Platform puts SUSE in a strong position to help enterprises benefit from the combined capabilities of these important technologies." Among other capabilities, SUSE Cloud Application Platform simplifies management of Cloud Foundry with a unique approach, leveraging Kubernetes to deploy and manage a containerized version of Cloud Foundry, SUSE Cloud Foundry. The containerized implementation also consumes a fraction of the memory footprint of other Cloud Foundry distributions and is faster to recover and scale. SUSE Cloud Application Platform is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise, delivering Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry on an enterprise-grade operating system.

"It's great to see SUSE continue to leverage the power of open source – taking their implementation of Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, containerizing it and managing it with Kubernetes," said Abby Kearns, executive director of the Cloud Foundry Foundation. "We're also excited to see them inject SUSE Linux Enterprise into this distribution, providing enterprises with the ability to run Cloud Foundry containers based on an enterprise-grade operating system. SUSE has hit a key mark with this distribution and so far the response has been very positive across the Cloud Foundry community." Andrei Yurkevich, CTO at Altoros, said, "Being a Cloud Foundry integrator for more than five years and having tried almost all of its flavors, we are really impressed with the work done by SUSE. Employing Kubernetes simplifies the deployment, improves infrastructure utilization, and ensures easy integration into established IT environments. The technology choice and the commercial open source distribution model lower the adoption barrier for Cloud Foundry and bring it closer to a broader range of large and mid-size enterprises." SUSE Cloud Application Platform is now available on a limited basis to select customers. For more information, visit www.suse.com/products/cloud-application-platform. About SUSE

SUSE, a pioneer in open source software, provides reliable, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions that give enterprises greater control and flexibility. More than 25 years of engineering excellence, exceptional service and an unrivaled partner ecosystem power the products and support that help our customers manage complexity, reduce cost, and confidently deliver mission-critical services. The lasting relationships we build allow us to adapt and deliver the smarter innovation they need to succeed – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com. Copyright 2017 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-suse-cloud-application-platform-speeds-devops-it-transformation-300549537.html SOURCE SUSE

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]