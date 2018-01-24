[November 06, 2017] New York City's Largest Private Health System Takes Patient Care Beyond the Hospital with MuleSoft

MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application networks, announced that Mount Sinai Health System-an integrated health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting transformative research and advancing biomedical education-is using Anypoint Platform™ to unlock a complete view of patient health history across different digital channels, improving care while reducing costs. The Mount Sinai Health System is one of New York City's largest integrated delivery system, which includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices and 31 affiliated community health centers. MuleSoft has partnered with Mount Sinai's Population Health and Analytics team to power data-driven approaches to provide the most innovative patient care. API-led Connectivity Increases Quality of Care and Drives Efficiency of Taxpayer Dollars Mount Sinai is creating an interoperable health data platform in which traditional care providers can access critical patient data and exchange insights with non-traditional care providers, such as a care workers and community organizations. By enabling these diverse care teams to access and exchange data securely through an API-led connectivity approach, Mount Sinai expects to improve patient care while driving down costs by reducing ER visits, reducing avoidable hospital readmission, and driving preventive care measures. "For most patients, the vast majority of their time is spent outside of the hospital, but providers have little to no access to this portion of their patient's history," said Kash Patel, Vice President, population health and analytics, information technology, Mount Sinai Health System. "By building an application network in which all systems and stakeholders can securely communicate with one another, we can offer patients a higher quality of care and facilitate preventive measures that reduce costs to taxpayers." MuleSoft Allows Community Organizations to Contribute to Positive Patient Outcomes Previously, when a doctor would see a patient, they would need to piece together the patient's medical history by manually navigating an average of five systems. By developing and managing Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) APIs with Anypoint Platform, Mount Sinai can now securely orchestrate data across their disparate technology landscape, which includes Electronic Health Records (EHRs), data warehouses and ERP systems. With MuleSoft, care providers now have real-time, unified access to patients' medical histories, medication records, lab results, and past treatments across both web and mobile applications. Additionally, this API-led connectivity approach will enable more than 300 community organizations including homeless shelters, substance abuse treatment centers and faith-based service groups to access governed patient data and share critical welfare data back to Mount Sinai. For example, community organizations like the Salvation Army will be able to leverage this data to identify diabetes patients who need to be reminded to take their medication. Volunteers will be able to prevent unnecessary trips to the emergency room and reduce costs to taxpayers by going door-to-door to remind patients to take their medication. "To realize our vision to provide exceptional care to the diverse communities we serve, our work needs to expand outside the walls of the hospital," said Patel. "MuleSoft is helping us securely open ourselves up to collaborate with all of the organizations that impact our patients' health experience to drive radically better outcomes for our patients."

In the future, Mount Sinai will be able to extend their application network to drive additional innovation, such as easily onboard new partner organizations (e.g. nonprofits and local community groups) and new technologies requiring health data access to further improve patient care and drive innovation. About Anypoint Platform MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing. About MuleSoft MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organizations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com. MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005549/en/

