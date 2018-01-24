|
|[November 06, 2017]
|
New York City's Largest Private Health System Takes Patient Care Beyond the Hospital with MuleSoft
MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application
networks, announced that Mount Sinai Health System-an integrated
health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting
transformative research and advancing biomedical education-is using
Anypoint Platform™ to unlock a complete view of patient health history
across different digital channels, improving care while reducing costs.
The Mount Sinai Health System is one of New York City's largest
integrated delivery system, which includes approximately 7,100 primary
and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery
centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices and 31 affiliated community
health centers. MuleSoft has partnered with Mount Sinai's Population
Health and Analytics team to power data-driven approaches to provide the
most innovative patient care.
API-led Connectivity Increases Quality of Care and Drives Efficiency
of Taxpayer Dollars
Mount Sinai is creating an interoperable health data platform in which
traditional care providers can access critical patient data and exchange
insights with non-traditional care providers, such as a care workers and
community organizations. By enabling these diverse care teams to access
and exchange data securely through an API-led connectivity approach,
Mount Sinai expects to improve patient care while driving down costs by
reducing ER visits, reducing avoidable hospital readmission, and driving
preventive care measures.
"For most patients, the vast majority of their time is spent outside of
the hospital, but providers have little to no access to this portion of
their patient's history," said Kash Patel, Vice President, population
health and analytics, information technology, Mount Sinai Health System.
"By building an application network in which all systems and
stakeholders can securely communicate with one another, we can offer
patients a higher quality of care and facilitate preventive measures
that reduce costs to taxpayers."
MuleSoft Allows Community Organizations to Contribute to Positive
Patient Outcomes
Previously, when a doctor would see a patient, they would need to piece
together the patient's medical history by manually navigating an average
of five systems. By developing and managing Fast Healthcare
Interoperability Resources (FHIR) APIs with Anypoint Platform, Mount
Sinai can now securely orchestrate data across their disparate
technology landscape, which includes Electronic Health Records (EHRs),
data warehouses and ERP systems. With MuleSoft, care providers now have
real-time, unified access to patients' medical histories, medication
records, lab results, and past treatments across both web and mobile
applications. Additionally, this API-led connectivity approach will
enable more than 300 community organizations including homeless
shelters, substance abuse treatment centers and faith-based service
groups to access governed patient data and share critical welfare data
back to Mount Sinai.
For example, community organizations like the Salvation Army will be
able to leverage this data to identify diabetes patients who need to be
reminded to take their medication. Volunteers will be able to prevent
unnecessary trips to the emergency room and reduce costs to taxpayers by
going door-to-door to remind patients to take their medication.
"To realize our vision to provide exceptional care to the diverse
communities we serve, our work needs to expand outside the walls of the
hospital," said Patel. "MuleSoft is helping us securely open ourselves
up to collaborate with all of the organizations that impact our
patients' health experience to drive radically better outcomes for our
patients."
In the future, Mount Sinai will be able to extend their application
network to drive additional innovation, such as easily onboard new
partner organizations (e.g. nonprofits and local community groups) and
new technologies requiring health data access to further improve patient
care and drive innovation.
