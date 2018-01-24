[November 06, 2017] New Ponemon Study Reveals Mounting Trust Gap between Customers and Businesses While Security Breaches Increase by Forty Percent

Centrify, the leader in securing hybrid enterprises through the power of identity services, today announced results of a survey revealing businesses are not meeting consumer expectations around protecting personal information. According to the commissioned Ponemon study conducted across the U.S., U.K., Germany and Australia, 62 percent of consumers have been notified by a company or government agency that their personal information was lost or stolen as a result of one or more data breaches. Of these, 36 percent experienced two or more separate incidents, causing a third of them to sever their relationship with the organization experiencing the data breach. Sixty-nine percent of consumers say a company's privacy and security practices are very important to preserving their trust. Yet in 2016, reported data breaches increased by 40 percent, which indicates that today's security is not secure or providing consumers with much confidence. But what may be most alarming for consumers to learn is that while eighty percent of them believe companies have an obligation to take reasonable steps to secure their personal information, only 65 percent of CMOs and 64 percent IT professionals agree. "This survey is a wake-up call for the C-suite because data breaches will cost them customers and affect the bottom line, but it doesn't have to. According to Forrester (News - Alert) , 80 percent of breaches involve privileged credentials misuse, which is a vulnerability that has a clear solution," said Bill Mann, chief product officer at Centrify. "Companies can expediently stop breaches through a trifecta of Identity Services for applications, edpoints and infrastructure. Taking these steps not only goes a long way to ensure company security, but ultimately can help garner customer loyalty." When it comes to personal information security, the gap between consumer expectations and corporate reality is significant, and can have a detrimental effect as organizations work to establish deeper and more experiential connections with customers. This is especially true with the increased adoption of Internet of Things devices, such as fitness trackers, smart watches and connected cars. Organizations need to recognize and respect consumers' desire for better security and can do that by adopting a high security profile that will instill confidence both internally and externally. According to Forrester, organizations that reach the highest levels on the security maturity scale are 50 percent less likely to have a breach. In addition, these organizations save 40 percent in security costs over their less mature counterparts, and spend $5 million less in breach costs. Forrester found the most mature groups employ more Identity Access Management (IAM) approaches as well as use integrated IAM technology platforms to reduce security risk, which may avoid millions in data breach costs over their less mature counterparts.

Centrify is the only vendor to provide an integrated platform that can secure access for a company's entire identityscape, including end users, partners, customers and privileged users-who are the most critical access management use case today. Centrify delivers stronger security, compliance and end user productivity through its common platform of Identity Services such as single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, risk-based access control, deep mobile and Mac management, comprehensive privileged access security, privileged session monitoring and risk analytics. Led by a team with decades of experience redefining security, Centrify is trusted by over 5,000 global customers, including more than half of the Fortune 50, to defend their organizations. About Centrify Centrify redefines security from a legacy static perimeter-based approach to protecting millions of scattered connections in a boundaryless hybrid enterprise. As the only industry recognized leader in both Privileged Identity Management and Identity-as-a-Service, Centrify provides a single platform to secure each user's access to apps and infrastructure through the power of identity services. This is Next Dimension Security in the Age of Access. Centrify is enabling over 5,000 customers, including over half the Fortune 50, to defend their organizations. To learn more visit www.centrify.com.

The Breach Stops Here.

