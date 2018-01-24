|
|[November 06, 2017]
New Ponemon Study Reveals Mounting Trust Gap between Customers and Businesses While Security Breaches Increase by Forty Percent
Centrify, the leader in securing hybrid enterprises through the power of
identity services, today announced results of a survey revealing
businesses are not meeting consumer expectations around protecting
personal information.
According to the commissioned Ponemon
study conducted across the U.S., U.K., Germany and Australia, 62
percent of consumers have been notified by a company or government
agency that their personal information was lost or stolen as a result of
one or more data breaches. Of these, 36 percent experienced two or more
separate incidents, causing a third of them to sever their relationship
with the organization experiencing the data breach.
Sixty-nine percent of consumers say a company's privacy and security
practices are very important to preserving their trust. Yet in 2016,
reported data breaches increased by 40 percent, which indicates that
today's security is not secure or providing consumers with much
confidence. But what may be most alarming for consumers to learn is that
while eighty percent of them believe companies have an obligation to
take reasonable steps to secure their personal information, only 65
percent of CMOs and 64 percent IT professionals agree.
"This survey is a wake-up call for the C-suite because data breaches
will cost them customers and affect the bottom line, but it doesn't have
to. According to Forrester (News - Alert), 80 percent of breaches involve privileged
credentials misuse, which is a vulnerability that has a clear solution,"
said Bill Mann, chief product officer at Centrify. "Companies can
expediently stop breaches through a trifecta of Identity Services for
applications, edpoints and infrastructure. Taking these steps not only
goes a long way to ensure company security, but ultimately can help
garner customer loyalty."
When it comes to personal information security, the gap between consumer
expectations and corporate reality is significant, and can have a
detrimental effect as organizations work to establish deeper and more
experiential connections with customers. This is especially true with
the increased adoption of Internet of Things devices, such as fitness
trackers, smart watches and connected cars. Organizations need to
recognize and respect consumers' desire for better security and can do
that by adopting a high security profile that will instill confidence
both internally and externally.
According to Forrester,
organizations that reach the highest levels on the security maturity
scale are 50 percent less likely to have a breach. In addition, these
organizations save 40 percent in security costs over their less mature
counterparts, and spend $5 million less in breach costs. Forrester found
the most mature groups employ more Identity Access Management (IAM)
approaches as well as use integrated IAM technology platforms to reduce
security risk, which may avoid millions in data breach costs over their
less mature counterparts.
Centrify is the only vendor to provide an integrated platform that can
secure access for a company's entire identityscape, including end users,
partners, customers and privileged users-who are the most critical
access management use case today. Centrify delivers stronger security,
compliance and end user productivity through its common platform of
Identity Services such as single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor
authentication, risk-based access control, deep mobile and Mac
management, comprehensive privileged access security, privileged session
monitoring and risk analytics.
Led by a team with decades of experience redefining security, Centrify
is trusted by over 5,000 global customers, including more than half of
the Fortune 50, to defend their organizations.
