[November 06, 2017] New Mobile Application is Giving the Everyday Consumer an Opportunity to Stake Claim in a Growing Organization

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Karmies makes ridiculously smart emojis and is taking the world of emojis and stickers by storm. Karmies is an intuitive, interactive emoji and sticker platform. With six billion emojis sent daily and a steady 20% month over month increase in use since last year the demand for new emojis has reached an all-time high. Each year thousands of people sign and submit petitions requesting new emojis. Unfortunately, the Unicode Consortium, (the non-profit organization that coordinates the development of computer industry standards) severely limits the creation of new emojis. As a result, new emojis are rarely brought to fruition. Karmies provides the ideal solution to this demand. The unique Karmies platform delivers custom emojis which can be attached to actionable information. It is then delivered instantly to the messaging keyboard where it can be used in personal messaging or shared in social media. This mobile content distribution platform is now available on Apple's iMessenger, Facebook Messenger, as well as the company's first third party publisher, Loopy. Through accredited investors, Karmies was able to raise enough capital to build the platform, make it available for both Apple iOS and Android devices, and beta test several prvate company brands before going to market. The initial successful brand pilots have already moved forward with Winc, Happy Cow, the City of Rawabi, and Boulder Start Up Week. Karmies Inc. was founded by CEO Megan Haines, along with CTO and co-founder Dustin Mallory. The company's approach to the process of monetizing the pent-up demand for emojis allows business to have an invaluable marketing tool for promoting their brands in social media markets and by linking the privately created emojis to content such as locations, special offers, and promotional videos. Karmies will give businesses the ability to promote using their platform by charging a fee for the creation of custom emoji images, preferred placement of these new branded images, and maintaining the links to business promoted content. About Karmies, Inc.

Karmies is a mobile content distribution platform that connect brands to mobile users by leveraging the over 6 billion emojis sent every day. Karmies are special emojis because they are custom, interactive, and delivered right to the smartphone keyboard. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company is continuing to develop its platform, to build community between engaged users, the brands they love and those they have yet to discover, billions of emojis at a time. To learn more about Karmies, Inc., you can visit the Karmies web site at www.karmies.com. To find out more about how to become a part of this growing organization, please visit their page on the Start Engine website at www.startengine.com/karmies. You may also contact them directly at 970-412-2470 or by email at megan@karmies.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-application-is-giving-the-everyday-consumer-an-opportunity-to-stake-claim-in-a-growing-organization-300549939.html SOURCE Karmies, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]