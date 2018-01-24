[November 06, 2017] New White Paper by V12 Data Explores Digital Audience Campaigns and Strategies

MATAWAN, N.J. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- People-based audience provider V12 Data announced the release of a new white paper in its Audience Insights series, titled "Digital Audience Strategies to Boost Conversions and Power Marketing Success." The white paper is focused on helping brands discover best practices and the tactics used by today's successful digital marketers to better fuel digital audience strategies and people-based marketing campaigns. Download a free copy here:

http://marketing.datamentors-solutions.com/acton/media/12124/digitalwp The V12 Data Audience Insights Report discusses: Today's digital trends including the shift to mobile, therole of social media advertising, and the growth of outstream video and OTT (Over the Top)

How to scale your strategies to target audiences with personalized messaging and experiences

How to build customized audiences with different data sets to boost ROI

An overview of V12 Data's audience categories and how to use these data sets for hyper-targeted messaging "With consumers now scattered among more devices and screens, brands and advertisers must adopt highly targeted and data-driven strategies to reach their target audiences," said Anders Ekman , CEO of V12 Data. "By leveraging more sophisticated ways of blending first and third-party data, brands can hone in on audiences with targeted advertising using advanced segmentation techniques and individual -based targeting." To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit:

http://marketing.datamentors-solutions.com/acton/media/12124/digitalwp.

About V12 Data

As an omnichannel data powerhouse, V12 Data combines rich data assets with robust technology to provide brands with a seamless and connected customer view. Our solutions bridge the right data across channels to power right time omnichannel engagement when, where, and how a brand's customers and prospects prefer. For more information, visit www.v12data.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-white-paper-by-v12-data-explores-digital-audience-campaigns-and-strategies-300549528.html SOURCE V12 Data

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]