[November 03, 2017] New and innovative solutions for fabrication and welding will be on display from KUKA in booth #B23055 at FABTECH Chicago November 6-9, 2017

KUKA (News - Alert) will be among 1,300+ world-class industry exhibitors at FABTECH 2017 in booth B23055. FABTECH is North America's largest, metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171103005774/en/ The ready2_arc Miller utilizes the KUKA KR CYBERTECH nano and KR CYBERTECH arc nano generation robots with Miller Auto-Continuum 350 and 500. (Photo: Business Wire) KUKA will be displaying comprehensive selections of robot components, welding robots, packages and solutions for attendees. When attendees visit KUKA booth B23055, they will have the opportunity to interact and learn more about KUKA and our ready2_use packages. These pre-configured solutions can be easily integrated in existing production environments, enhancing productivity and efficiency without extended or disruptive installation. KUKA in-booth demonstrations at FABTECH 2017 will include: Ready2_arc Miller With the combination of KUKA and the expertise of Miller, the ready2_arc Miller meets the increasing complexity and customer demands in a wide variety of industries such as Tier one automotive and general industry. The ready2_arc Miller utilizes the KUKA KR CYBERTECH nano and KR CYBERTECH arc nano generation robots with Miller Auto-Continuum 350 and 500. This ready2_use package provides the needed performance for all typical welding tasks - thin to thick sheet carbon steel, aluminum or special welding modes for root pass, narrow gap or deep penetration welding seams. Ready2_spot The new KUKA ready2_spot allows customers to quickly and easily implement spot welding applications for joining steel and aluminum parts. With the ready2_spot application, KUKA is the only robot supplier offering an economical automation solution with KUKA.ServoGun SW for high quality results. This enables maximum process quality and simplifies the programming of spot welding applications with servo guns. Ready2_educate_KORE Welding Cart KUKA introduces the latest addition to the KUKA KORE family: the Welding KORE cart. This cart comes complete with KUKA's KR 6 R700 AGILUS robot, Miller Electric's Auto Continuum 350 Welding Power Supply, and Tregaskiss torch. The Welding KORE cart from KUKA comes with course curriculum including welding application and exercise equipment. The KUKA KORE program is designed to support the education market's need to make robotics a KORE part of their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education programs. With the KUKA KORE package, students are given the opportunity to learn and perform basic robot programming and operation skills on robotic hardware and receive manufacturer certification upon course completion. KUKA Arc Cell KUKA Industries will be showcasing its welding expertise with a new arc welding solution and pre-engineered system. The new KUKA Arc Cell can be implemented with no impact on production. KUKA offers complete training, tooling design, complete onsite cell implementation and installation support along with project management services. Utilizing the KUKA CYBERTECH nano generation robots, the Arc Cell offers maximum production volume while consistently producing quality and quantity day after day. The KR CYBERTECH nano series KUKA Robotics will have the new KR CYBERTECH nano series on display. With an offering of 6 kg to 22 kg payloads in the near future, the KR CYBERTECH series boasts the world's largest model range in its class. The KR CYBERTECH arc nano series, with payload intervals of 6, 8, and 10 kg, is perfectly equipped for the arc welding industry. The new hollow wrist features a level of performance and quality that enables the robot to move up close to workpieces with infinite rotation and motion precision. Ready2_fasten_micro This ready2_use package offers maximum performance in minimal space with the KUKA KR 3 AGILUS robot. The ready2_fasten_micro package from KUKA provides an easily integratable package for manufacturers of small parts and products. Offering an unique and flexible application to easily tighten micro screws with a 6-axis robot and KUKA Connect for monitoring. This ready2_use package offers an attractive ROI with higher flexibility, stable quality and high accuracy. Ready2_grip With ready2_grip, KUKA now provides a reliable, pre-configured, standardized and tested solution that convinces with its simplicity and ease to use. The KR AGILUS robot is completely equipped with a state-of-the-art gripper in this ready2_use package. This reliable application package is also mounted, wired and fitted with a dress package and configured with KUKA.WorkVisual. The ready2_grip makes it easy to scale up and down production for small and midsize manufacturers. Ready2_pilot KUKA provides a very user-friendly hand-guiding device that offers the ability to teach a robot what to do rather than program it with the ready2_pilot package. The ready2_pilot is the world's first wireless solution of its kind offering unlimited flexibility and high versatility. By mounting a 6D mouse right to the robot, the user can perform intuitive robot piloting with no re-orientation to fully teach and control the robot. See more KUKA Robots in demonstrations on the FABTECH show floor at:



KUKA Robotics Corporation along with KUKA Roboter GmbH, Augsburg Germany (part of the KUKA Aktiengesellschaft group of worldwide companies), ranks among the world's leading suppliers of industrial robots and material handling vehicles. Core competencies include the development, production, and sale of industrial robots, controllers, software, linear units, and omniMove™ omni-directional motion platforms. KUKA robots are utilized in a diverse range of industries including the appliance, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, logistics, food, pharmaceutical, medical, foundry and plastics industries as well as multiple applications including material handling, machine loading, assembly, packaging, palletizing, welding, bending, joining, and surface finishing. KUKA robots range from 5kg to 1300kg payloads, and 635mm to 3900mm reach, all controlled from a common PC based controller platform.

