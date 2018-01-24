[November 03, 2017] New Webinar Series for Protecting Health Information from PHI Protection Network

PPN, an interactive network of PHI protectors and solutions providers, is hosting two live webinars where critical insights, strategies and recommendations will be shared for securing protected health information. When: November 7, 2017, 1 p.m. ET "From Compliance to Active Information Risk Management | A Deeper Look Into Risk Management and Risk Analyses" Featuring Bob Chaput, CEO of Clearwater Compliance; Rick Kam, President & Co-founder, ID Experts; and Robert Lord, Co-founder & President, Protenus November 14, 2017, 1 p.m. ET "What You Can Do to Get the Funding for Your Information Risk Management Program, and Then What?" Featuring Erin Brisbay McMahon, Senior Director Legal & Compliance, Clearwater Compliance; and Grace M. Crickette, Vice Chancellor of Administrative Affairs, University of Wisconsin - Whitewater Where: Register online at http://www.phiprotectors.org/webinars Who Should Attend: Business leaders and managers with responsibility for risk management, information privacy, information security, corporate and HIPAA compliance. Financial Analysts, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Chief Compliance Officers, Chief Risk Officers, Chief Privacy Officers, Chief Security Officers, Chief Information Officers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: November 7 Webinar Topics: What constitutes an OCR-quality risk analysis

What constitutes OCR-quality risk management

The latest resources and guidance available to assure OCR-quality risk analyses and risk management November 14 Webinar Topics: The methodology outlined in the 2012 report sponsored by ANSI "The Financial Impact of Breached Protected Health Information: A Business Case for Enhanced PHI Security"

A real-life example: One Chief Risk Officer describes her approach to the development of such a business case resulting in investments in the organization's information risk management program About PPN PPN is an interactive network of PHI protectors and solutions providers. This cross-industry group was formed in 2012 to help expedite the adoption of PHI best practices. Many members contributed to the report "The Financial Impact of Breached Protected Health Information: A Business Case for Enhanced PHI Security," which calls for enhanced security to safeguard protected health information and was first issued in March 2012 by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) via its Identity Theft Prevention and Identity Management Standards Panel (IDSP), in partnership with The Shared Assessments Program and the Internet Security Alliance (ISA). For more information, visit phiprotectors.org About Clearwater Compliance Clearwater Compliance, LLC is a leading provider of hospital and health system compliance and cybersecurity management solutions. Its mission is to empower hospitals and health systems to successfully manage healthcare's evolving cybersecurity risks and ensure patient safety. Exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association, Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater Compliance is at http://www.Clearwatercompliance.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171103005495/en/

