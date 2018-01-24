|
|[November 03, 2017]
|
New Webinar Series for Protecting Health Information from PHI Protection Network
PPN,
an interactive network of PHI protectors and solutions providers, is
hosting two
live webinars where critical insights, strategies and
recommendations will be shared for securing protected health information.
When:
November 7, 2017, 1 p.m. ET
"From Compliance to Active Information Risk Management | A Deeper
Look Into Risk Management and Risk Analyses"
Featuring Bob
Chaput, CEO of Clearwater Compliance; Rick
Kam, President & Co-founder, ID Experts; and Robert
Lord, Co-founder & President, Protenus
November 14, 2017, 1 p.m. ET
"What You Can Do to Get the Funding for Your Information Risk
Management Program, and Then What?"
Featuring Erin
Brisbay McMahon, Senior Director Legal & Compliance, Clearwater
Compliance; and Grace
M. Crickette, Vice Chancellor of Administrative Affairs, University
of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Where: Register online at http://www.phiprotectors.org/webinars
Who Should Attend: Business leaders and managers with
responsibility for risk management, information privacy, information
security, corporate and HIPAA compliance. Financial Analysts, CEOs,
COOs, CFOs, Chief Compliance Officers, Chief Risk Officers, Chief
Privacy Officers, Chief Security Officers, Chief Information Officers
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
November 7 Webinar Topics:
-
What constitutes an OCR-quality risk analysis
-
What constitutes OCR-quality risk management
-
The latest resources and guidance available to assure OCR-quality risk
analyses and risk management
November 14 Webinar Topics:
-
The methodology outlined in the 2012 report sponsored by ANSI "The
Financial Impact of Breached Protected Health Information: A Business
Case for Enhanced PHI Security"
-
A real-life example: One Chief Risk Officer describes her approach to
the development of such a business case resulting in investments in
the organization's information risk management program
About PPN
PPN is an interactive network of PHI protectors and solutions providers.
This cross-industry group was formed in 2012 to help expedite the
adoption of PHI best practices. Many members contributed to the
report "The Financial Impact of Breached Protected Health Information: A
Business Case for Enhanced PHI Security," which calls for
enhanced security to safeguard protected health information and was
first issued in March 2012 by the American National Standards Institute
(ANSI) via its Identity Theft Prevention and Identity Management
Standards Panel (IDSP), in partnership with The Shared Assessments
Program and the Internet Security Alliance (ISA). For more information,
visit phiprotectors.org
About Clearwater Compliance
Clearwater Compliance, LLC is a leading provider of hospital and health
system compliance and cybersecurity
management solutions. Its mission is to empower hospitals and health
systems to successfully manage healthcare's evolving cybersecurity risks
and ensure patient safety. Exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital
Association, Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of
hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations and federal
government institutions. More information about Clearwater Compliance is
at http://www.Clearwatercompliance.com
