|
|[November 03, 2017]
|
New Interim Data Presented at NASPGHAN 2017 Meeting Show Survival Beyond 1 Year of Age in Infants with LAL-D Treated with Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) announced today that new
interim data show that 80% of infants (8 out of 10) with rapidly
progressive lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) treated with
Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa) survived beyond 1 year of age.1
Patients also benefited from improvements in a number of key parameters
including weight gain and lipid biomarker levels. There were no
discontinuations due to adverse events. These data from an ongoing,
open-label study were presented at the NASPGHAN Annual Meeting in Las
Vegas and confirm previously published survival data from the VITAL
study.2
"Prior to the availability of Kanuma® the vast majority of infants with
rapidly progressive LAL-D did not survive to their first birthday," said
John Orloff, M.D., Executive Vice President and Global Head of R&D at
Alexion. "We are humbled to see that many of these young children are
surviving when treated with Kanuma and also experiencing meaningful
improvements in their disease symptoms."
LAL-D is a genetic, chronic and progressive ultra-rare metabolic disease
in which patients can suffer from multi-organ damage and experience
premature death.3,4 For LAL-D patients with symptoms
presenting in infancy, the median age of death is 3.7 months and
mortality by 1 year is nearly 100 percent.5 LAL-D is caused
by genetic mutations that result in a deficiency in LAL enzyme activity
in the lysosomes that is vital for the breakdown of lipids, leading to
the chronic build-up of lipids (cholesteryl esters and triglycerides) in
the liver, blood vessel walls, the intestinal system and other organs.3,4
Kanuma® replaces the lacking or deficient LAL enzyme and is the
only approved therapy to address the underlying cause of LAL-D.6
Survival of Infants with Rapidly Progressive Lysosomal Acid Lipase
Deficiency Treated with Kanuma®1
The current analyses evaluated patient survival and the clinical profile
of infants surviving to more than 1 year of age in an ongoing,
open-label study of Kanuma® in infants who presented with signs or
symptoms of rapidly progressive LAL-D. All 10 patients initiated
treatment with Kanuma® prior to 8 months of age and received 1 mg/kg
once-weekly. One patient died at 5 months of age after receiving 4
infusions, and another at 13.8 months of age; both causes of death were
considered by investigators to be unrelated to treatment with Kanuma®.
The 9 patients who survived to 12 months of age had a dose increase to
at least 3 mg/kg once-weekly following protocol-defined criteria. As of
August 2017, all 8 of the surviving patients are older than 12 months
(median age of 29.8 months [range, 16.5-39.4]). The oldest patient has
been receiving treatment with Kanuma® for nearly three years (35.8
months).
Clinical Trial Results in Detail:
-
Survival: the Kaplan-Meier estimate of survival to 12 months of age
was 90 percent.
-
Weight gain: patients' weight, as measured by percentiles in the World
Health Organization (WHO) growth chart of the general population,
ranged from 7.6 to 91.2 at week 48. The median weight-for-age
percentile increased from 0.15 at baseline to 37.8 at week 48; this
calculates to a median percentile increase of 27.2 from baseline,
indicating that the patients´ growth is significantly improving.
-
Lipid biomarker levels: Median low-density lipoprotein cholesterol
(LDL-C) level was 118.8 mg/dL at baseline and changed by a median of
-47.5 percent at week 48 (2 patients), and median high-density
lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) was 9.4 mg/dL at baseline and changed
by a median of 33.3 percent at week 49 (3 patients).
-
Markers of liver disease and hematological disease impact: median ALT
level, a measure of liver injury, was 37 U/L at baseline and did not
change by week 48 (median percentage change, 0 percent [7 patients]),
and median AST, also a measure of liver injury, was 99.5 U/L at
baseline and changed by a median of -35.3 percent (6 patients) at week
48. Median albumin level, a measure of synthetic liver function, was
20 g/L at baseline and increased by a median of 30 percent at week 48
(7 patients), median hemoglobin was 90 g/L and increased by a median
of 21.7 percent (5 patients), and median platelet count was 146/µL and
increased by a median of 54.3 percent at week 48 (5 patients).
All patients experienced one or more treatment emergent adverse events
(TEAEs). Six patients experienced serious adverse events that were
considered related to sebelipase alfa; all resolved, and there were no
discontinuations due to adverse events.
About Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D)
LAL-D is a genetic, chronic, progressive and potentially
life-threatening, yet underdiagnosed, ultra-rare disease associated with
significant morbidity and premature mortality.4 In patients
with LAL-D, deficient LAL enzyme activity leads to marked accumulation
of lipids (cholesteryl esters and triglycerides) in vital organs, blood
vessels, and other tissues, resulting in rapid and progressive and
multi-organ damage including liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, liver
failure, accelerated atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and, in
some cases, death or other devastating consequences.3,4
LAL-D affects patients of all ages and symptoms may manifest at any time
from infancy through adulthood. For LAL-D patients with symptoms
presenting in infancy, the median age of death is 3.7 months and
mortality by 12 months is nearly 100 percent.5 For those who
develop symptoms as children or adults, approximately 50 percent
progress to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or transplant within 3 years.7
Lack of disease awareness of LAL-D has contributed to inadequate testing
rates despite the ability to diagnose LAL-D with a simple blood test.8
About Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa)
Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa) is an innovative enzyme replacement therapy
that addresses the underlying cause of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency
(LAL-D) by replacing the missing vital enzyme and reducing lipid
substrate accumulation in the lysosomes of cells throughout the body. In
clinical studies, treatment with Kanuma® improved survival in infants
with LAL-D and led to normal development. Kanuma treatment in children
and adults in clinical studies led to rapid and significant reductions
in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and liver fat content, as well as
significant improvements in lipid parameters, which were sustained with
long-term treatment. Patients treated with Kanuma® have also shown
improvements in liver damage (as measured by Ishak fibrosis stage
scores).8
Kanuma® is approved in the United States, European Union, and Japan. For
its innovation in treating patients with LAL-D, Kanuma® received the
prestigious 2016 German Prix Galien Award in the Orphan Product category.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported in
KANUMA-treated patients. In clinical trials, 3 of 106 (3 percent)
patients treated with KANUMA experienced signs and symptoms consistent
with anaphylaxis. These patients experienced reactions during infusion
with signs and symptoms including chest discomfort, conjunctival
injection, dyspnea, generalized and itchy rash, hyperemia, swelling of
eyelids, rhinorrhea, severe respiratory distress, tachycardia,
tachypnea, and urticaria. Anaphylaxis has occurred as early as the sixth
infusion and as late as 1 year after treatment initiation.
In clinical trials, 21 of 106 (20 percent) KANUMA-treated patients,
including 9 of 14 (64 percent) infants and 12 of 92 (13 percent)
pediatric patients, 4 years and older, and adults experienced signs and
symptoms either consistent with or that may be related to a
hypersensitivity reaction. Signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity
reactions, occurring in two or more patients, included abdominal pain,
agitation, fever, chills, diarrhea, eczema, edema, hypertension,
irritability, laryngeal edema, nausea, pallor, pruritus, rash, and
vomiting. The majority of reactions occurred during or within 4 hours of
the completion of the infusion. Patients were not routinely
pre-medicated prior to infusion of KANUMA in these clinical trials.
Due to the potential for anaphylaxis, appropriate medical support should
be readily available when KANUMA is administered.
Consider the risks and benefits of re-administering KANUMA following a
severe reaction. Monitor patients, with appropriate resuscitation
measures available, if the decision is made to re-administer the product.
Hypersensitivity to Eggs or Egg Products
Patients with a known history of egg allergies were excluded from the
clinical trials. Consider the risks and benefits of treatment with
KANUMA in patients with known systemic hypersensitivity reactions to
eggs or egg products.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most common adverse reactions are:
In Patients with Rapidly Progressive Disease Presenting within the First
6 Months of Life (=30 percent): diarrhea, vomiting, fever, rhinitis,
anemia, cough, nasopharyngitis, and urticaria.
In Pediatric and Adult Patients (=8 percent): headache, fever,
oropharyngeal pain, nasopharyngitis, asthenia, constipation, and nausea.
Please click here
for the full Prescribing Information.
About Alexion
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company
focused on bringing hope to patients and families affected by rare
diseases by delivering innovative, life-changing therapies. Alexion
developed and commercializes the first and only approved complement
inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
(PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and anti-acetylcholine
receptor (AChR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
In addition, Alexion has two highly innovative enzyme replacement
therapies for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic
disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency
(LAL-D). As the leader in complement biology for over 20 years, Alexion
focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the
complement cascade, and its development efforts on the core therapeutic
areas of hematology, nephrology, neurology, and metabolic disorders.
This press release and further information about Alexion can be found
at: www.alexion.com.
[ALXN-G]
|
References
|
1.
|
|
Jones S, Vijay S, et al. Survival of infants with rapidly
progressive lysosomal acid lipase deficiency treated with sebelipase
alfa. Poster presented at the North American Society for Pediatric
Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) Annual
Meeting, Las Vegas, NV, November 2, 2017.
|
2.
|
|
Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2017 Feb 8;12(1):25. doi:
10.1186/s13023-017-0587-3.
|
3.
|
|
Reiner Z, et al. Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency - an
under-recognized cause of dyslipidemia and liver dysfunction.
Atherosclerosis. 2014;235:21-30.
|
4.
|
|
Bernstein DL, et al. Cholesteryl ester storage disease: review of
the findings in 135 reported patients with an underdiagnosed
disease. J Hepatol. 2013;58:1230-43.
|
5.
|
|
Jones SA, et al. Rapid progression and mortality of lysosomal acid
lipase deficiency presenting in infants. Genetics in Medicine. 27
August 2015.
|
6.
|
|
Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa) Full Prescribing Information.
|
7.
|
|
Data on File. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
8.
|
|
Hamilton J, et al. A new method for the measurement of lysosomal
acid lipase in dried blood spots using the inhibitor Lalistat 2.
Clin Chim Acta. 2012;413:1207-10.
|
9.
|
|
Goodman ZD, et al. Change in liver fibrosis in children and adults
with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency after 52 weeks of sebelipase
alfa (ARISE trial) [AASLD abstract 561]. Hepatology.
2016;64:136-361. doi:10.1002/hep.28797/full.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171103005326/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]