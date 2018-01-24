[November 02, 2017] New 'Hands-Free' Mobile Phone App Increases Salesforce™ User Productivity and Adoption

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling today a "milestone day for all Salesforce users," Voice Technology Solutions unveiled FOCUS, the first "hands-free," voice-activated, mobile app for Salesforce™.



Dave Loftus, CEO, stated, "FOCUS enables Salesforce users to log calls, make calls, send text messages, find information, update records and create tasks and events completely hands-free from any iOS or Android mobile phone. FOCUS users save time by not having to sit in coffee shops to put in data, stimulates Salesforce adoption since more value-added data is easier to enter by voice and improves everyone's productivity. For example, a sales rep can log call information, create a task and update an opportunity while walking from a meeting to their car. All of this for less than $1 per day per user." "We chose Salesforce as the first CRM platform that FOCUS would enable by voice activation," continued Loftus, "Because we know managers of Salesforce users are clamoring for ways to get rich, accurate data into Salesforce without burdening their field teams. FOCUS is the game changer they have been looking for." Voice Technology Solutions' vice-to-text technology, noise cancellation engines and dynamic field mapping are built into the FOCUS mobile app that interfaces with the FOCUS-connected app that runs in each client's Salesforce Org. FOCUS uses the standard Salesforce OAuth security so each user can only access the data their permissions allow on Leads, Contacts, Accounts, Opportunities and Cases. Salesforce admins control which fields are accessible for each FOCUS command and Salesforce object. FOCUS runs on iOS and Android mobile phones and is available for Salesforce Enterprise, Unlimited and Professional versions. It is priced at $240 per user per year. Voice Technology Solutions LLC is a privately held firm based in Beverly Hills, California. It has been building its technology since 2015. www.voicetechnologysolutions.com

Contact: Dave Loftus, CEO

Phone: 310 734-1959 x711

Email: dave@voicetechnologysolutions.com

Website: www.voicetechnologysolutions.com Related Files VTS-SmallLogo300.png Related Images image1.jpg

FOCUS Find Related Video https://vimeo.com/240895310/3ac0a04e39 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hands-free-mobile-phone-app-increases-salesforce-user-productivity-and-adoption-300548912.html SOURCE Voice Technology Solutions LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]