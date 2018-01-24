|
New Report: Women with Military Service Report Higher Rates of Depression and Suicidal Thoughts, Despite Better Overall Health
Women who have served in the U.S. military are more likely than those
who have not served to report being in very good or excellent health
despite facing higher rates of mental health challenges and chronic
disease, according to the 2017 America's Health Rankings Health of Women
Who Have Served Report.
These findings stem from an analysis of 23 health measures in the newly
released report from United Health Foundation in partnership with the
Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). The report was
developed in collaboration with an advisory group of leading public
health, military and veterans' organizations, and establishes a national
baseline and holistic portrait of the health of women who have served in
the U.S. Armed Services. The new report builds upon the findings from
the 2016 America's Health Rankings Health of Those Who Have Served
Report.
Women Who Have Served Report Better Overall
Health, but Face Higher Rates of Mental Health Challenges
Women who have served are more likely than those who have not to report
being in very good or excellent health - 56.4 percent vs. 50.8 percent.
Despite reporting better overall health, women who have served are more
likely to face mental health challenges. For example:
-
A 16 percent higher rate of having been diagnosed with depression.
-
Nearly twice the rate of suicidal thoughts in the past year.
-
More than 50 percent higher rate of mental illness in the past year.
These differences also vary by age as well as race and ethnicity.
Women Who Have Served Have Higher Rates of
Chronic Disease Challenges Than Civilian Women
Despite reporting better overall health than their civilian
counterparts, women who have served have higher rates of several chronic
conditions, for example:
-
Women who have served have 16 percent higher incidences of arthritis,
cardiovascular disease and cancer.
-
The prevalence of chronic disease also differs by race and ethnicity.
For example, Asian women who have served are about 75 percent more
likely to have diabetes than their civilian counterparts (14.4 percent
vs. 8.2 percent), while American Indian/Alaskan Native women who have
served are nearly 30 percent less likely to have diabetes than their
non-serving counterparts (10.6 percent vs. 15.1 percent).
"This report shows that women remain resilient after leaving the
military, yet too many face significant health issues directly related
to their time in service," said Patty Horoho, CEO of OptumServe,
UnitedHealth Group's military health services business, and former Army
Surgeon General and retired Army Lt. General. "We owe all of our brave
men and women who wear or have worn the cloth of our nation our best
efforts for their health, including gender-specific research. The new
insights gleaned from this report demand innovations to address the
unique, profound needs of women who have selflessly served."
"We need to do all we can to help improve thehealth care that our brave
women and men in uniform deserve," said MOAA President and CEO Lt. Gen.
Dana T. Atkins, USAF (Ret). "The insights from this report are critical
to helping influence deeper dialogue and compel action to better meet
the unique health needs of uniformed service members, veterans and their
families, especially women."
This is the third time MOAA has partnered with United Health Foundation
to identify specific areas to improve care for the men and women who
have served, including a 2014
study on the readiness of community-based mental health care
providers to care for the distinctive needs of veterans and their
families, and the 2016 America's Health Rankings report on the health of
those who have served.
To read this report and additional America's Health Rankings materials,
visit http://www.AmericasHealthRankings.org.
About America's Health Rankings and Health of Women Who Have Served
Report
America's Health Rankings, in partnership with MOAA,
released the Health of Women Who Have Served Report to develop a
holistic, distinctive study of the heath of women who have served in the
U.S. Armed Forces compared with the health of women who have not served,
by age group, and by race/ethnicity. The report focuses on the health of
women who have ever served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces,
either in regular military or in a National Guard or military reserve
unit. Within the sample, the age distribution of women who have served
and those who have not was adjusted to reflect the U.S. population and
provide comparisons for the same age and demographic groups of both
populations.
The report analyzes 23 health measures from publicly available data
sources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral
Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and National Health Interview
Survey (NHIS), and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services
Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). The
measures include indicators of behaviors, health outcomes, clinical
care, community and environment, and policy.
The research builds on the America's Health Rankings Health of Those Who
Have Served Report released in 2016. That report examined how the health
and health care experiences of both men and women who have served differ
from their civilian counterparts across a wide range of key health
indicators.
For more information, visit www.AmericasHealthRankings.org.
About United Health Foundation
Through collaboration with
community partners, grants and outreach efforts, United Health
Foundation works to improve our health system, build a diverse and
dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local
communities. United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth
Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation
dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, United Health
Foundation has committed nearly $358 million to programs and communities
around the world. We invite you to learn more at www.unitedhealthgroup.com/SocialResponsibility.
About Military Officers Association of America
MOAA is the
nation's largest and most influential association of officers from the
seven uniformed services. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically
nonpartisan organization. MOAA is a powerful force with members from
every branch of the uniformed services, including military active duty,
National Guard and Reserve; National Oceanic (News - Alert) and Atmospheric
Administration; and United States Public Health Service; retired, former
officers, and their families. Together we work to ensure a strong
national defense and represent the interests of all uniformed service
members, officer and enlisted, at every stage of their careers. Learn
more at: http://www.moaa.org.
