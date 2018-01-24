[November 02, 2017] New Speakers Confirmed For Digital Oilfield Event at Minute Maid Park

Commander Kirk Lippold USN (ret.) and Mark Mills will be delivering the opening keynotes for The Digital Oilfield, a conference of leading oil and gas executives, hosted by the American Energy Society. Scheduled for November 13-14 at Union Station of Minute Maid Ballpark - home baseball field for the World Series champion Houston Astros! "The Digital Oilfield" will highlight three topics: deployed digital technologies; next-generation disruptive technologies and new business models; and critical security and risk factors. A concluding scenario planning seminar will provide a framework for companies building longer-term strategies around digital technology adoption. Opening the evening festivities on Monday, November 13, Commander Kirk Lippold USN (ret.) - the Commander of the USS Cole when it was attacked in Yemen, 2000 - will deliver an inspiring keynote about the nexus of energy security and national security. The next morning, November 14, Mark Mills - "Energy Writer of the Year, 2016" - will explore Shale 2.0 and its contributions to world energy supply. In addition, confirmed panel speakers include but are not limited to: Raymond Smelley, CIO at Chevron; Bill Johnson, CTO at DCP Midstream; Jim Claunch, VP at Statoil; as well as executives from cutting edge oil-tech ventures like Google (News - Alert) Energy, Uptake, and Invatare AI. Other event highlights include: an opportunity to privately tour and take photos around Minute Maid Park - the first event to follow the World Series!; engage in SharkTank-Lite, a pitch competition between ten proven energy-technology startups; honor the selection of this year's "Energy Writer of the Year"; and enjoy complimentary Whiskey & Wine tastings (by Balcones and Hess). "The rapid adoption of new digital technologies by the oil and gas sector is fueling a historic market-driven revolution," said Eric Vettel, President of the American Energy Society. "However, like most revolutions, change is chaotic, and not all of the adopted solutions are rational. Those who lead the next generation of this industry have a deep understanding of the disruptive technologies that enhance efficiency, improve productivity, and provide security. Others will find their companies left behind. In response to overwhelming demand by our Members throughout this sector, we are pleased to host a conference that highlights first-mover insights and practical, value-driven solutions." Registration for this very special event is limited and available online. Credentialed members of the media may receive complimentary registration up to 48 hours in advance of the event. To register for this special event, visit http://www.aesenergyseries.com/. Register now at the reduced rate of about $350 for full access by using the discount code: DIGITAL10. Current sponsors include J.P. Morgan, PwC, Merrill Lynch, Bank of Texas, North Highland, and Cavanal Hill Investment Management. A limited number of group ticket options are also available (a great company photo opportunity).

About American Energy Society American Energy Society (AES) is a non-partisan, independent network of more than 485,000 global energy professionals spanning the entire industry. To learn more about AES or to become a member, visit www.energysociety.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005519/en/

