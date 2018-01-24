|
New Globoforce Survey Finds Frequent Check-Ins, Values-Based Recognition Help Employees Find Greater Meaning in Their Work
Organizations can help workers find greater meaning in their work
through frequent check-ins, values-based recognition, and stronger
manager-employee relationships, according to a new survey released today
by Globoforce's
WorkHuman Research Institute. The report, "Bringing
More Humanity to Recognition, Performance, and Life at Work,"
examines how workplaces that infuse more human-focused practices, such
as continuous performance feedback, companywide celebrations of employee
milestones and diversity and inclusion initiatives, are more likely to
establish senses of trust, belonging and respect among employees.
The WorkHuman Research Institute at Globoforce is dedicated to the
understanding and application of global workplace practices that create
more engaged, productive, and human work cultures. In collaboration with
leaders in the human resource industry and global research experts, The
WorkHuman Research Institute publishes original research on current
trends that affect and influence the employee experience, culture
management and leadership.
"Bringing More Humanity to Recognition, Performance, and Life at Work"
reveals that employees need frequent recognition to find meaning in
their work, particularly recognition tied to an organization's goals.
The best return on investment from social recognition programs is
values-based recognition, in which each award is given based on an
employee demonstrating a core value of the organization.
Findings from the report include:
-
Ninety-three percent of U.S. workers surveyed who have been recognized
within the last six months say that the work they do at their
organization has meaning and purpose. Only 72 percent of those workers
who have never been recognized agree.
-
Ninety-three percent of those surveyed at companies with recognition
programs tied to core values agree the work they do has meaning and
purpose. At companies with no formal recognition program, only 81
percent of workers agree the work they do has meaning and purpose.
-
Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they have a positive work
experience because their recognition program is tied to their
organization's core values. For companies whose recognition program is
not tied to core values, 69% of respondents say they have a positive
experience.
Continuous performance feedback can improve the manager-employee
relationships.
U.S. workers are 42 percent more likely to agree the feedback they
receive is valuablewhen it is delivered in a quarterly or ongoing
process (64 percent), as opposed to an annual or semi-annual review (45
percent).
Findings include:
-
Collective feedback gathered - or crowdsourced - from both managers
and peers is more likely to improve work performance than feedback
solely delivered by managers (56 percent vs. 48 percent).
-
Fifty-eight percent of workers surveyed find monetary rewards tied to
recognition are more motivating when they are given in the moment,
rather than in the form of an annual bonus.
-
In organizations where performance management is a continuous process,
employees trust their managers more (41 percent vs. 34 percent) and
perceive them to be better coaches and partners (78 percent vs. 64
percent), versus employees in organizations with annual reviews.
Celebrating and embracing employee milestones strengthens emotional
connections at work and builds trust between managers and employees.
Organizations that prioritize shared, community celebrations see a
return on investment when it comes to creating a human work culture* and
increasing employees' sense of belonging.
Findings include:
-
Employees who work within a human work culture are two times more
likely to feel they can grow in an organization, 41 percent more
likely to feel their work has meaning and 112 percent more likely to
feel appreciated for the work they do.
-
If organizations have both a diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiative
and a human work culture, employees are more likely to feel like they
belong (95 percent) and that diversity is truly valued (96 percent) by
the company.
-
A human work culture fueled by recognition and appreciation should be
higher on an organization's list of priorities if D&I is one of its
business goals.
"Our survey confirms a fundamental shift in employee attitudes and
sentiments toward traditional workplace practices, revealing they fail
to deliver the same benefits as more human workplace practices," said
Derek Irvine, Vice President, Strategy and Consulting, Globoforce.
"Based on the data, it should be a top priority for managers and company
leaders to build stronger relationships with their employees, and create
a workplace culture that's grounded in trust, respect, recognition, and
humanity so they can truly unleash the full potential of their
workforce."
Survey Methodology
This survey
was directed by the WorkHuman Research Institute at Globoforce from May
5-9, 2017 by independent market research firm SSI. The final sample of
the survey was composed of 2,703 randomly selected fully employed
persons in the United States (aged 18 or older). The survey has a margin
of error of +/- 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent level of
confidence.
*This survey defines a "human work culture" as fostering recognition and
appreciation while empowering individuals, strengthening relationships,
and providing a clear purpose aligned with achievable goals.
About Globoforce
Pioneer of the WorkHuman® movement,
Globoforce
helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations
worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition and continuous performance
improvement solutions helps build award-winning cultures where employees
feel more appreciated and socially connected at work - driving a sense
of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full
potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is
headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.
To learn more:
