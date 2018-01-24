[November 02, 2017] New Globoforce Survey Finds Frequent Check-Ins, Values-Based Recognition Help Employees Find Greater Meaning in Their Work

Organizations can help workers find greater meaning in their work through frequent check-ins, values-based recognition, and stronger manager-employee relationships, according to a new survey released today by Globoforce's WorkHuman Research Institute. The report, "Bringing More Humanity to Recognition, Performance, and Life at Work," examines how workplaces that infuse more human-focused practices, such as continuous performance feedback, companywide celebrations of employee milestones and diversity and inclusion initiatives, are more likely to establish senses of trust, belonging and respect among employees. The WorkHuman Research Institute at Globoforce is dedicated to the understanding and application of global workplace practices that create more engaged, productive, and human work cultures. In collaboration with leaders in the human resource industry and global research experts, The WorkHuman Research Institute publishes original research on current trends that affect and influence the employee experience, culture management and leadership. "Bringing More Humanity to Recognition, Performance, and Life at Work" reveals that employees need frequent recognition to find meaning in their work, particularly recognition tied to an organization's goals. The best return on investment from social recognition programs is values-based recognition, in which each award is given based on an employee demonstrating a core value of the organization. Findings from the report include: Ninety-three percent of U.S. workers surveyed who have been recognized within the last six months say that the work they do at their organization has meaning and purpose. Only 72 percent of those workers who have never been recognized agree.

Ninety-three percent of those surveyed at companies with recognition programs tied to core values agree the work they do has meaning and purpose. At companies with no formal recognition program, only 81 percent of workers agree the work they do has meaning and purpose.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they have a positive work experience because their recognition program is tied to their organization's core values. For companies whose recognition program is not tied to core values, 69% of respondents say they have a positive experience. Continuous performance feedback can improve the manager-employee relationships. U.S. workers are 42 percent more likely to agree the feedback they receive is valuablewhen it is delivered in a quarterly or ongoing process (64 percent), as opposed to an annual or semi-annual review (45 percent). Findings include: Collective feedback gathered - or crowdsourced - from both managers and peers is more likely to improve work performance than feedback solely delivered by managers (56 percent vs. 48 percent).

Fifty-eight percent of workers surveyed find monetary rewards tied to recognition are more motivating when they are given in the moment, rather than in the form of an annual bonus.

In organizations where performance management is a continuous process, employees trust their managers more (41 percent vs. 34 percent) and perceive them to be better coaches and partners (78 percent vs. 64 percent), versus employees in organizations with annual reviews. Celebrating and embracing employee milestones strengthens emotional connections at work and builds trust between managers and employees.

Organizations that prioritize shared, community celebrations see a return on investment when it comes to creating a human work culture* and increasing employees' sense of belonging. Findings include: Employees who work within a human work culture are two times more likely to feel they can grow in an organization, 41 percent more likely to feel their work has meaning and 112 percent more likely to feel appreciated for the work they do.

If organizations have both a diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiative and a human work culture, employees are more likely to feel like they belong (95 percent) and that diversity is truly valued (96 percent) by the company.

A human work culture fueled by recognition and appreciation should be higher on an organization's list of priorities if D&I is one of its business goals. "Our survey confirms a fundamental shift in employee attitudes and sentiments toward traditional workplace practices, revealing they fail to deliver the same benefits as more human workplace practices," said Derek Irvine, Vice President, Strategy and Consulting, Globoforce. "Based on the data, it should be a top priority for managers and company leaders to build stronger relationships with their employees, and create a workplace culture that's grounded in trust, respect, recognition, and humanity so they can truly unleash the full potential of their workforce." Survey Methodology

This survey was directed by the WorkHuman Research Institute at Globoforce from May 5-9, 2017 by independent market research firm SSI. The final sample of the survey was composed of 2,703 randomly selected fully employed persons in the United States (aged 18 or older). The survey has a margin of error of +/- 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent level of confidence. *This survey defines a "human work culture" as fostering recognition and appreciation while empowering individuals, strengthening relationships, and providing a clear purpose aligned with achievable goals. About Globoforce

