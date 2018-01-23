|
|[November 01, 2017]
New Alchemy Academy Helps Food Professionals Develop Their Skills
Alchemy Systems, the world's largest food industry training company,
today announced the official launch of Alchemy
Academy, a new online training resource for food industry
supervisors, managers and safety professionals.
"Food industry leaders recognize that to have continued impact in their
jobs and careers, they need high quality professional training," said
Raj Shah, Alchemy chief marketing and strategy officer. "But most food
professionals are very busy and rarely have the time, budget, or ability
to leave their facilities. We built Alchemy Academy to help them get the
world-class training they want, but at their convenience."
Alchemy Academy offers a variety of online courses that can be taken on
demand. Learners can set their own pace while saving on travel time and
costs. Developed in conjunction with ndustry associations,
certification bodies, and Alchemy's own consulting organization, the
courses cover a range of safety and operations topics including:
-
Implementing SQF Systems for Manufacturing Edition 8 (Official SQF
Institute course)
-
SQF Quality Systems (News - Alert) for Manufacturing (Official SQF Institute
course)
-
Preventive Controls for Human Food (the only all-online course
approved by the FSPCA)
-
Internal Auditing Basics & Advanced courses (developed by auditors
with hundreds of audit engagements)
Alchemy Academy also offers practical resources like the U.S.
Pharmacopeia (USP) Food Fraud Database, food safety plan templates, and
expert webinars on important regulatory and compliance topics.
"I took an Alchemy Academy course and it aligned perfectly with my
actual experience on the manufacturing floor," said Phalone Clayton of
Red Diamond Coffee and Tea. "The self-paced eLearning curriculum was
great; it allowed me to save on travel costs and I didn't have to miss
any time at work. I would definitely recommend Alchemy Academy."
Please visit Alchemy
Academy to learn more.
About Alchemy
Alchemy is the global leader in innovative solutions that help companies
train and engage with their workforces. More than 2.5 million frontline
workers at 35,000 locations use Alchemy's tailored learning,
communications, and performance programs.
