|[November 01, 2017]
New Prime Unicorn Index Tracks Private Companies on the Road to IPO
Lagniappe Labs has launched a new, equally-weighted price return index
that tracks the performance of some of the most notable privately-funded
companies based in the U.S. In partnership with Prime Indexes, Lagniappe
Labs created the Prime
Unicorn Index as a tool to benchmark the aggregate performance of
private companies who have achieved or are approaching the $1 billion
valuation level. The index uses Lagniappe Labs' proprietary research and
difficult-to-source, objective data to determine true valuations of
privately-funded companies in a measureable and verifiable way.
Unicorns like Uber, AirBnB, Lyft, SoFi and WeWork are well-known to
investors as private companies with valuations in excess of $1 billion.
While there are over 200 Unicorn companies across the globe with a
combined value of over $730 billion, the Prime Unicorn Index currently
includes 85 companies Lagniappe Labs has classified as a Unicorn
or Approaching Unicorn based on hard-to-secure public filings and data,
including federal and state filings and company disclosures. The index
universe will include only U.S.-based private companies with valuations
at or exceeding $500 million.
"Valuations of private companies do not need to be subjective or opaque,
and in fact, an official valuation can be derived when using the right
data," explains Ross Barrett, Co-Founder of Lagniappe Labs and founder
of the Prime Unicorn Index. "We differentiate ourselves in our data
standards and practices by using difficult-to-access information to
assign an official value to these private companies that is not
available anywhere else."
As more high-performing companies defer or eliminate plans to go public,
the demnd for information about and investment exposure to this growing
portion of the American economy has soared. The Prime Unicorn Index aims
to offer investors a means to evaluate the private company space before
these highly-valued firms go public.
"In today's market environment, there is tremendous opportunity and
investor interest in the private company space. However, there is very
little in terms of concrete, trustworthy information for investors to
act on," explains Kris Monaco, Co-Founder of Level ETF Ventures and the
firm's related Prime Indexes business. "The companies in the index are
the same businesses modern investors are using and touching on a daily
basis. They are riding Uber to work, using AirBnB to book their next
vacation and taking advantage of WeWork spaces to run their small
business. There is a great deal of interest in these companies, and the
Prime Unicorn Index is designed to help capture that enthusiasm."
The index will serve as a benchmark for performance and valuation among
private companies and for the creation of financial products. Index
values are calculated daily and distributed weekly. The index will be
rebalanced quarterly to reassess companies whose values may have fallen
below Unicorn status or those who have gone public.
"The Prime Unicorn Index is to private companies what the S&P 500 Index
is to publicly-traded companies," adds Barrett. "We believe investors
will look to the index as a way to determine the strength and overall
value of private companies where they're seeking exposure."
For more information, please visit PrimeUnicornIndex.com
or contact info@primeunicornindex.com.
About The Prime Unicorn Index
The Prime Unicorn Index is an equally-weighted price return index that
measures the share price performance of U.S. private companies valued at
$500 million or more. The Index was launched by Lagniappe Labs and Level
ETF Ventures. The index uses Lagniappe Labs' proprietary research and
difficult-to-source, objective data to determine true valuations for
privately-funded companies in a measureable and verifiable way.
About Lagniappe Labs
Lagniappe Labs is a financial technology company specializing in the
development of financial products and trading software for alternative
investment professionals. The company has compiled millions of data
points on privately funded companies using disparate data sources,
providing investment professionals with detailed analysis of private
company valuations, share prices, and securities sold.
About Prime Indexes
Prime Indexes creates financial indexes that solve problems for both
professional and self-directed investors. Our index designs focus on
emerging trends in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry, and our
founders have participated in the creation and launch of over a hundred
financial products and indexes across all major asset class. Prime
Indexes are used as the basis for innovative new investment solutions
for investors, and use intuitive design principles so that new
investment products can ultimately provide low-cost, efficient, and
convenient access.
