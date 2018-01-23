[November 01, 2017] New Traxo FILTER Solution Empowers Corporate Travel Managers To Detect Nearly All Travel Leakage in Real Time

Traxo, a leader in travel data aggregation and itinerary intelligence, solves the industry-wide problem of tracking off-channel corporate travel 'leakage' as it occurs. With today's Traxo FILTER launch, Traxo introduces the first product on the market that provides corporate travel managers with truly comprehensive visibility into their total program spend, in real time. Traxo FILTER extends Traxo's suite of data management and technology solutions offered to travel agency, expense applications and risk management clients throughout the corporate travel ecosystem. Industry studies indicate that nearly 40% of corporate travel spend is booked outside companies' official managed travel booking channels, making it invisible to corporate travel managers and complicating their job of managing total program spend and tracking employee whereabouts for duty-of-care purposes. "Corporate travel managers told us their ideal solution would automatically detect off-channel bookings in real time, without requiring the employee to take any action (like having to enter their loyalty program credentials or constantly forward travel confirmation emails)," said Andres Fabris, Traxo Founder and CEO. "We've engineered Traxo FILTER with exactly that simplicity goal in mind, and the result is a seamless solution that ensures capture of all employee travel booking data across an entire organization." Traxo FILTER's patent-pending data parsing technology integrates directly into a company's central email server, and automatically detects all travel reservation confirmation emails and post-checkout hotel folios received by any employee's corporate email account. Recognizing travel confirmation emails from over 5,000 unique airline, hotel, car rental, travel agency sources globally, across nearly 40 languages, Traxo FILTER ensures virtually any off-channel booking will be captured, no matter how, or where, it was boked. Traxo FILTER is already compatible with the three major email systems used by corporations today: Microsoft (News - Alert) Exchange, Office 365, and Google G Suite email. And because the implementation of Traxo FILTER is approved and controlled by the company's own IT department, it is secure, transparent, configurable and fully auditable. Installation can typically be done in as little as 20 minutes. Once captured, all travel bookings are immediately displayed in an online dashboard that provides corporate travel managers with a real-time overview of employee itinerary information and the company's entire travel spend. From that centralized dashboard, data can then be seamlessly shared with the company's travel management companies, expense management, risk management or business intelligence applications.

"With Traxo FILTER, corporate travel managers can immediately spot the leakage in their corporate travel programs, without having to wait to reconcile expense and corporate credit card data 60-days after the fact," noted Fabris. "And by integrating the data captured by Traxo FILTER with their other managed travel services, they can enjoy, for the first time, truly seamless access to all their corporate travel spend - no matter where it's booked - putting corporate travel managers firmly back in control of their own data." "Traxo addresses an important need and provides actionable insights for managed travel programs," noted Neil Hammond of GoldSpring Consulting, which is evaluating Traxo FILTER. "The ability to capture those 'rogue bookings' that occur outside of the main booking channels can benefit both larger programs addressing residual compliance concerns, as well as smaller programs looking for a lower-cost solution to provide consolidated reporting." "At DVI, we hear from clients how critical it is to track leakage in their corporate travel programs, and how challenging it is to get accurate, timely access to that data," said Brian Beard, President of DVI, a Traxo integration partner which provides data visualization products to corporate clients. "Working with Traxo FILTER to integrate leakage data into DVI as it occurs is a real game-changer for corporate travel management." ABOUT TRAXO: Dallas, Texas-based Traxo, Inc. provides itinerary intelligence and travel data aggregation technology solutions to clients across the travel ecosystem. With its industry-leading data aggregation platform, Traxo empowers corporate travel and procurement organizations, travel management companies (TMCs), expense management applications and risk management services to comprehensively track and manage total corporate travel spend activity from end-to-end, regardless of booking channel. With its API-based services, private-label email parsing and data normalization solutions, Traxo provides its clients with the most robust suite of travel data aggregation services on the market. For more information, visit http://www.traxo.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006128/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]