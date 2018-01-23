|
|[November 01, 2017]
New Traxo FILTER Solution Empowers Corporate Travel Managers To Detect Nearly All Travel Leakage in Real Time
Traxo,
a leader in travel data aggregation and itinerary intelligence, solves
the industry-wide problem of tracking off-channel corporate travel
'leakage' as it occurs. With today's Traxo FILTER launch, Traxo
introduces the first product on the market that provides corporate
travel managers with truly comprehensive visibility into their total
program spend, in real time. Traxo FILTER extends Traxo's suite of data
management and technology solutions offered to travel agency, expense
applications and risk management clients throughout the corporate travel
ecosystem.
Industry
studies indicate that nearly 40% of corporate travel spend is booked
outside companies' official managed travel booking channels, making it
invisible to corporate travel managers and complicating their job of
managing total program spend and tracking employee whereabouts for
duty-of-care purposes.
"Corporate travel managers told us their ideal solution would
automatically detect off-channel bookings in real time, without
requiring the employee to take any action (like having to enter their
loyalty program credentials or constantly forward travel confirmation
emails)," said Andres Fabris, Traxo Founder and CEO. "We've engineered
Traxo FILTER with exactly that simplicity goal in mind, and the result
is a seamless solution that ensures capture of all employee travel
booking data across an entire organization."
Traxo FILTER's patent-pending data parsing technology integrates
directly into a company's central email server, and automatically
detects all travel reservation confirmation emails and post-checkout
hotel folios received by any employee's corporate email account.
Recognizing travel confirmation emails from over 5,000 unique airline,
hotel, car rental, travel agency sources globally, across nearly 40
languages, Traxo FILTER ensures virtually any off-channel booking will
be captured, no matter how, or where, it was boked.
Traxo FILTER is already compatible with the three major email systems
used by corporations today: Microsoft (News - Alert) Exchange, Office 365, and Google G
Suite email. And because the implementation of Traxo FILTER is approved
and controlled by the company's own IT department, it is secure,
transparent, configurable and fully auditable. Installation can
typically be done in as little as 20 minutes.
Once captured, all travel bookings are immediately displayed in an
online dashboard that provides corporate travel managers with a
real-time overview of employee itinerary information and the company's
entire travel spend. From that centralized dashboard, data can then be
seamlessly shared with the company's travel management companies,
expense management, risk management or business intelligence
applications.
"With Traxo FILTER, corporate travel managers can immediately spot the
leakage in their corporate travel programs, without having to wait to
reconcile expense and corporate credit card data 60-days after the
fact," noted Fabris. "And by integrating the data captured by Traxo
FILTER with their other managed travel services, they can enjoy, for the
first time, truly seamless access to all their corporate travel spend -
no matter where it's booked - putting corporate travel managers firmly
back in control of their own data."
"Traxo addresses an important need and provides actionable insights for
managed travel programs," noted Neil Hammond of GoldSpring
Consulting, which is evaluating Traxo FILTER. "The ability to
capture those 'rogue bookings' that occur outside of the main booking
channels can benefit both larger programs addressing residual compliance
concerns, as well as smaller programs looking for a lower-cost solution
to provide consolidated reporting."
"At DVI, we hear from clients how critical it is to track leakage in
their corporate travel programs, and how challenging it is to get
accurate, timely access to that data," said Brian Beard, President of DVI,
a Traxo integration partner which provides data visualization products
to corporate clients. "Working with Traxo FILTER to integrate leakage
data into DVI as it occurs is a real game-changer for corporate travel
management."
ABOUT TRAXO:
Dallas, Texas-based Traxo, Inc. provides itinerary intelligence and
travel data aggregation technology solutions to clients across the
travel ecosystem. With its industry-leading
data aggregation platform, Traxo empowers corporate travel and
procurement organizations, travel management companies (TMCs), expense
management applications and risk
management services to comprehensively track and manage total
corporate travel spend activity from end-to-end, regardless of booking
channel. With its API-based services, private-label email parsing and
data normalization solutions, Traxo provides its clients with the most
robust suite of travel data aggregation services on the market. For more
information, visit http://www.traxo.com.
