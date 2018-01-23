|
New Phase 1/2 Study Data for ALXN1210 as a Potential Future Treatment for Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) to Be Presented at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) announced today that
researchers will present new data from two Phase 1/2 clinical studies of
ALXN1210, the Company's investigational long-acting complement
inhibitor, in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
PNH is a chronic, progressive, debilitating and potentially
life-threatening ultra-rare blood disorder characterized by
complement-mediated hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells).1,2
Researchers will also present data from the International PNH Registry,
including efficacy and safety outcomes for Soliris® (eculizumab)
treatment for patients with PNH. These data will be presented at the 59th
American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition,
to be held December 9-12, 2017, in Atlanta.
Abstracts summarizing these presentations can be accessed on the ASH
website. The data will be presented in a poster session on Monday,
December 11, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time
(EST):
-
Abstract 3482: "Optimization of Dose Regimen for ALXN1210, a Novel
Complement C5 Inhibitor, in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH): Results of 2 Phase 1/2 Studies," Roeth A,
Rottinghaus T, Hill A, et al.
Accessible at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper100715.html
-
Abstract 3486: "Interim Analysis of Safety Outcomes During Treatment
With Eculizumab: Results from the International Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria Registry," Hill A, Roeth A, Socié G, et al.
Accessible at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper101230.html
-
Abstract 3487: "Efficacy of Eculizumab in Patients with Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) and High Disease Activity with or
Without History of Aplastic Anemia in the International PNH Registry,"
Lee JW, Peffault de Latour R, Brodsky RA, et al.
Accessible at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper101237.html
-
Abstract 3488: "Analysis of Baseline Clinical Characteristics and
Disease Burden in Patients Enrolled in the International Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Registry," Schrezenmeier H, Maciejewski JP,
Roeth A, et al.
Accessible at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper101263.html
-
Abstract 3472: "Comparison of Baseline Clinical Characteristics
between Asian and non-Asian Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) from the International PNH Registry," Jang JH,
Okamoto S, Sakurai M, et al.
Accessible at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper106034.html
About Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a chronic, progressive,
debilitating and potentially life-threatening ultra-rare blood disorder
that can strike men and women of all races, backgrounds and ages without
warning, with an average age of onset in the early 30s.1,2,3
PNH often goes unrecognized, with delays in diagnosis ranging from one
to more than 10 years.2 In patients with PNH, chronic,
uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a component of the
body's immune system, results in hemolysis (the destruction of red blood
cells)4, which in turn can result in progressive anemia,
fatigue, dark urine and shortness of breath.5,6,7 The most
devastating consequence of chronic hemolysis is thrombosis (the
formation of blood clots), which can damage vital organs and cause
premature death.8 Historically, it had been estimated that
one in three patients with PNH did not survive more than five years from
the time of diagnosis.2 PNH is more common among patients
with disorders of the bone marrow, including aplastic anemia (AA) and
myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).9,10,11 In certain patients
with thrombosis of unknown origin, PNH may be an underlying cause.12
About ALXN1210
ALXN1210 is an innovative, long-acting anti-C5 antibody discovered and
developed by Alexion that inhibits the C5 protein in the terminal
complement cascade, which is a part of the body's immune system. In
early studies, ALXN1210 demonstrated rapid, complete, and sustained
reduction of free C5 levels.13 ALXN1210 is currently being
evaluated in Phase 3 clinical studies as a potential treatment for
paients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical
hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), administered intravenously every eight
weeks. In addition, Alexion plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical study
of ALXN1210 delivered subcutaneously once per week as a potential
treatment for patients with PNH or aHUS.
ALXN1210 has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the intravenous
treatment of patients with PNH in the U.S. and EU, and for the
subcutaneous treatment of patients with aHUS in the U.S.
About Soliris® (eculizumab)
Soliris® is a first-in-class complement inhibitor that works by
inhibiting the terminal part of the complement cascade, a part of the
immune system that, when activated in an uncontrolled manner, plays a
role in serious ultra-rare disorders like paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and
anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive myasthenia gravis
(MG). Soliris is approved in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries as
the first and only treatment for patients with PNH and aHUS, in the EU
as the first and only treatment of refractory gMG in adults who are
anti-AchR antibody-positive, and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult
patients with gMG who are anti-AchR antibody-positive. Alexion's new
drug application in Japan for Soliris as a treatment for patients with
anti-AchR antibody-positive refractory gMG has been accepted for review
by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Soliris
is not indicated for the treatment of patients with Shiga-toxin E.
coli-related hemolytic uremic syndrome (STEC-HUS).
Soliris has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of
patients with PNH in the U.S., EU, Japan and many other countries, for
the treatment of patients with aHUS in the U.S., EU and many other
countries, for the treatment of patients with MG in the U.S. and EU, and
for the treatment of patients with refractory gMG in Japan. Alexion and
Soliris have received some of the pharmaceutical industry's highest
honors for the medical innovation in complement inhibition: the Prix
Galien USA (2008, Best Biotechnology Product) and France (2009, Rare
Disease Treatment).
For more information on Soliris, please see full prescribing information
for Soliris, including BOXED WARNING regarding risk of serious
meningococcal infection, available at www.soliris.net.
Important Soliris Safety Information
The U.S. prescribing information for Soliris includes the following
warnings and precautions: Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal
infections have occurred in patients treated with Soliris. Meningococcal
infection may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized
and treated early. Comply with the most current Centers for Disease
Control (CDC)'s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
recommendations for meningococcal vaccination in patients with
complement deficiencies. Immunize patients with meningococcal vaccines
at least two weeks prior to administering the first dose of Soliris,
unless the risks of delaying Soliris therapy outweigh the risk of
developing a meningococcal infection. Monitor patients for early signs
of meningococcal infections and evaluate immediately if infection is
suspected. Soliris is available only through a restricted program under
a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). Under the Soliris
REMS, prescribers must enroll in the program. Enrollment in the Soliris
REMS program and additional information are available by telephone:
1-888-SOLIRIS (1-888-765-4747) or at www.solirisrems.com.
Patients may have increased susceptibility to infections, especially
with encapsulated bacteria. Aspergillus infections have occurred in
immunocompromised and neutropenic patients. Children treated with
Soliris may be at increased risk of developing serious infections due to Streptococcus
pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib). Soliris
treatment of patients with PNH should not alter anticoagulant management
because the effect of withdrawal of anticoagulant therapy during Soliris
treatment has not been established. Administration of Soliris may result
in infusion reactions, including anaphylaxis or other hypersensitivity
reactions.
In patients with PNH, the most frequently reported adverse events
observed with Soliris treatment in clinical studies were headache,
nasopharyngitis, back pain and nausea. In patients with aHUS, the most
frequently reported adverse events observed with Soliris treatment in
clinical studies were headache, diarrhea, hypertension, upper
respiratory infection, abdominal pain, vomiting, nasopharyngitis,
anemia, cough, peripheral edema, nausea, urinary tract infections, and
pyrexia. In patients with gMG who are anti-AchR antibody-positive, the
most frequently reported adverse reaction observed with Soliris
treatment in the placebo-controlled clinical study (=10%) was
musculoskeletal pain.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on serving
patients and families affected by rare diseases through the innovation,
development and commercialization of life-changing therapies. Alexion is
the global leader in complement inhibition and has developed and
commercializes the first and only approved complement inhibitor to treat
patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical
hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR)
antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In addition,
Alexion has two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for
patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). As
the leader in complement biology for over 20 years, Alexion focuses its
research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement
cascade, and its development efforts on the core therapeutic areas of
hematology, nephrology, neurology, and metabolic disorders. This press
release and further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to the potential medical benefits of ALXN1210 for the
treatment of PNH. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that
may cause Alexion's results and plans to differ from those expected,
including for example, decisions of regulatory authorities regarding the
adequacy of our research, marketing approval or material limitations on
the marketing of our products, delays, interruptions or failures in the
manufacture and supply of our products and our product candidates,
failure to satisfactorily address matters raised by the FDA and other
regulatory agencies, the possibility that results of clinical trials are
not predictive of safety and efficacy results of our products in broader
patient populations, the possibility that current rates of adoption of
Soliris in PNH, aHUS or other diseases are not sustained, the
possibility that clinical trials of our product candidates could be
delayed, the adequacy of our pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting
processes, the risk that third party payors (including governmental
agencies) will not reimburse or continue to reimburse for the use of our
products at acceptable rates or at all, uncertainties surrounding legal
proceedings, company investigations and government investigations,
including investigations of Alexion by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC (News - Alert)) and U.S. Department of Justice, the risk that
anticipated regulatory filings are delayed, the risk that estimates
regarding the number of patients with PNH, aHUS, gMG, HPP and LAL-D are
inaccurate, the risks of changing foreign exchange rates, risks relating
to the potential effects of the Company's restructuring and relocation
of its corporate headquarters, and a variety of other risks set forth
from time to time in Alexion's filings with the SEC, including but not
limited to the risks discussed in Alexion's Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017 and in our other filings
with the SEC. Alexion does not intend to update any of these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date hereof, except when a duty arises under law.
