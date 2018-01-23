|
|[November 01, 2017]
|
New USB-C Hubs Bring 4K HDMI Viewing and High-Speed USB 3.1 Data Connectivity to Today's Ultra-Thin Laptops
SMK-Link Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK
Electronics Corporation U.S.A., today introduced two new USB-C hubs
to provide extended connectivity for today's ultra-thin, super-powerful
laptops. Enabling HDMI content viewing on external monitors and TVs (HD
to 4K), SMK-Link's new USB-C
HDMI Hub (VP6930) additionally provides three high-speed USB 3.1
ports; while the USB-C
4-Port Hub (VP6940) offers four USB 3.1 ports for high-speed
connectivity. Both feature a reduced footprint - slipping easily into
laptop travel bags.
Superconnectivity for today's ultra-thin USB-C laptops. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"As today's laptops continue to evolve, growing thinner and lighter with
every new model, many are only offering USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports for
connectivity - relying on Wi-Fi to carry the bulk of their data transfer
tasks," said John Blair, General Manager of Branded Products for
SMK-Link Electronics. "Our two new products, the USB-C HDMI Hub (VP6930)
and the USB-C 4-Port Hub (VP6940), join our USB-C Multi-Port Hub
(VP6920) to offer a complete family of connectivity solutions for
today's thinner laptops.
"Where our Multi-Port Hub offers everything from an HDMI port to SD card
readers, these new additions are focused on improving daily tasks,"
continued Mr. Blair. "The vertically oriented USB ports in combination
with a non-slip base make plugging and unplugging flash drives and USB
dongles easy. The USB-C HDMI Hub offers three USB ports and HDMI port
(HD to 4K); while the USB-C 4-Port Hub offers four high-speed USB 3.1
ports. Regardless of your needs, SMK-Link offers a USB-C connectivity
solution tailored for you."
New
USB-C Laptop Hubs (at a glance)
|
|
|
USB-C
Multi-Port Hub
|
|
USB-C
HDMI Hub (New)
|
|
USB-C
4-Port Hub (New)
|
Model
|
|
VP6920
|
|
VP6930
|
|
VP6940
|
HDMI Port
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
|
n/a
|
USB-3.1 Ports
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
Additional Ports
|
|
USB-C Charging Port
Gigabit Ethernet
SD/Micro & SD Card (News - Alert) Readers
|
|
None
|
|
None
|
Compatibility
|
|
Yes
|
|
Yes
|
|
Yes
|
Windows®
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
OS X®
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
Chrome OS
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
|
v
|
Availability
|
|
Available Now
|
|
11/1/17
|
|
11/1/17
|
MSRP
|
|
$79.99
|
|
$49.99
|
|
$39.99
About SMK-Link Electronics
SMK-Link
Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK
Electronics Corporation U.S.A., is a global supplier of computer
input devices and mobile device peripherals. Learn more at www.smklink.com.
All trademarks and registrations are properties of their respective
owners.
