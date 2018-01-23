ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New USB-C Hubs Bring 4K HDMI Viewing and High-Speed USB 3.1 Data Connectivity to Today's Ultra-Thin Laptops
[November 01, 2017]

SMK-Link Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., today introduced two new USB-C hubs to provide extended connectivity for today's ultra-thin, super-powerful laptops. Enabling HDMI content viewing on external monitors and TVs (HD to 4K), SMK-Link's new USB-C HDMI Hub (VP6930) additionally provides three high-speed USB 3.1 ports; while the USB-C 4-Port Hub (VP6940) offers four USB 3.1 ports for high-speed connectivity. Both feature a reduced footprint - slipping easily into laptop travel bags.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101005604/en/

Superconnectivity for today's ultra-thin USB-C laptops. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"As today's laptops continue to evolve, growing thinner and lighter with every new model, many are only offering USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports for connectivity - relying on Wi-Fi to carry the bulk of their data transfer tasks," said John Blair, General Manager of Branded Products for SMK-Link Electronics. "Our two new products, the USB-C HDMI Hub (VP6930) and the USB-C 4-Port Hub (VP6940), join our USB-C Multi-Port Hub (VP6920) to offer a complete family of connectivity solutions for today's thinner laptops.

"Where our Multi-Port Hub offers everything from an HDMI port to SD card readers, these new additions are focused on improving daily tasks," continued Mr. Blair. "The vertically oriented USB ports in combination with a non-slip base make plugging and unplugging flash drives and USB dongles easy. The USB-C HDMI Hub offers three USB ports and HDMI port (HD to 4K); while the USB-C 4-Port Hub offers four high-speed USB 3.1 ports. Regardless of your needs, SMK-Link offers a USB-C connectivity solution tailored for you."

New USB-C Laptop Hubs (at a glance)



   

USB-C Multi-Port Hub

 

USB-C HDMI Hub (New)

 

USB-C 4-Port Hub (New)

Model   VP6920   VP6930   VP6940
HDMI Port   v   v  

n/a

USB-3.1 Ports  

3

 

3

 

4

Additional Ports   USB-C Charging Port

Gigabit Ethernet

SD/Micro & SD Card (News - Alert) Readers

  None   None
Compatibility   Yes   Yes   Yes
Windows®   v   v   v
OS X®   v   v   v
Chrome OS   v   v   v
Availability  

Available Now

 

11/1/17

 

11/1/17

MSRP  

$79.99

 

$49.99

 

$39.99


About SMK-Link Electronics

SMK-Link Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., is a global supplier of computer input devices and mobile device peripherals. Learn more at www.smklink.com.

All trademarks and registrations are properties of their respective owners.


