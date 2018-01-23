New USB-C Hubs Bring 4K HDMI Viewing and High-Speed USB 3.1 Data Connectivity to Today's Ultra-Thin Laptops

SMK-Link Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., today introduced two new USB-C hubs to provide extended connectivity for today's ultra-thin, super-powerful laptops. Enabling HDMI content viewing on external monitors and TVs (HD to 4K), SMK-Link's new USB-C HDMI Hub (VP6930) additionally provides three high-speed USB 3.1 ports; while the USB-C 4-Port Hub (VP6940) offers four USB 3.1 ports for high-speed connectivity. Both feature a reduced footprint - slipping easily into laptop travel bags.

"As today's laptops continue to evolve, growing thinner and lighter with every new model, many are only offering USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports for connectivity - relying on Wi-Fi to carry the bulk of their data transfer tasks," said John Blair, General Manager of Branded Products for SMK-Link Electronics. "Our two new products, the USB-C HDMI Hub (VP6930) and the USB-C 4-Port Hub (VP6940), join our USB-C Multi-Port Hub (VP6920) to offer a complete family of connectivity solutions for today's thinner laptops.

"Where our Multi-Port Hub offers everything from an HDMI port to SD card readers, these new additions are focused on improving daily tasks," continued Mr. Blair. "The vertically oriented USB ports in combination with a non-slip base make plugging and unplugging flash drives and USB dongles easy. The USB-C HDMI Hub offers three USB ports and HDMI port (HD to 4K); while the USB-C 4-Port Hub offers four high-speed USB 3.1 ports. Regardless of your needs, SMK-Link offers a USB-C connectivity solution tailored for you."

New USB-C Laptop Hubs (at a glance)

USB-C Multi-Port Hub USB-C HDMI Hub (New) USB-C 4-Port Hub (New) Model VP6920 VP6930 VP6940 HDMI Port v v n/a USB-3.1 Ports 3 3 4 Additional Ports USB-C Charging Port Gigabit Ethernet SD/Micro & SD Card (News - Alert) Readers None None Compatibility Yes Yes Yes Windows® v v v OS X® v v v Chrome OS v v v Availability Available Now 11/1/17 11/1/17 MSRP $79.99 $49.99 $39.99

About SMK-Link Electronics

SMK-Link Electronics, a subsidiary of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., is a global supplier of computer input devices and mobile device peripherals. Learn more at www.smklink.com.

