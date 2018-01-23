[November 01, 2017]

New Date for Sectra's Nine-month Interim Report 2017/2018

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (SECT-B.ST) has decided to change the publication date of the company's nine-month interim report for the 2017/2018 fiscal year. The new date is Monday, March 12, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. (previous planned publication date was March 6, 2018).

The change was made due to the fact that the original report date coincides with important industry trade fairs that management need to attend.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

December 8, 2017, 8:00 a.m. (CET): Six-month interim report

December 8, 2017, 10:00 a.m. (CET): Teleconference/Presentation of Sectra's six-month report

March 12, 2018, 8:00 a.m. (CET): Nine-month interim report

May 29, 2018, 8:00 a.m. (CET): Year-end report 2017/2018:

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:20 a.m. (CET) on November 1, 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President

Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

