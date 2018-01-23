[October 31, 2017] New GP Instant Call service launches in Singapore, making a consultation with a doctor as simple as browsing the web

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RingMD, a Singapore based technology company founded in 2014, announces its new instant call service to the Singapore market. This service will allow anyone in Singapore to pay a small fee to instantly consult with a Singapore doctor, via a video call from their mobile phone, laptop, or any web-enabled device. RingMD already operates a successful business in Singapore, offering an online directory for patients to easily discover medical doctors or mental health practitioners (therapists, counsellors, psychologists), to then consult with at their clinic or online via RingMD. On launching this new service, RingMD CEO Justin Fulcher said, "We know from our experience overseas that a good proportion of in-person General Practitioner (GP) visits can occur online through high-quality video call. According to the 2014 Ministry of Health Primary Care survey, 31,800 patients with acute conditions that are likely to be self-limiting (coughs, colds, sore throats, etc.) visit private GP clinics on a daily basis. That is over 9 million per year. In many cases, time off to rest and recover is the best medicine and all the patient requires is a Medical Certificate (MC) to sign them off work, wich can be provided over RingMD. The objective of our instant call feature is to target these acute conditions. This option of virtual care is important because patients currently have to travel to a clinic and sit in a waiting room surrounded by other sick people before they can consult with a doctor. We believe that technology can increase the convenience of receiving healthcare without affecting the quality of care, the safety of the patient, or the security of their personal data. It's time for patients to gain more control over their healthcare delivery." According to Fulcher, services like RingMD are not designed to replace the current healthcare system; they are designed to augment it by making healthcare more accessible for the patient. Furthermore, not all conditions are suitable for an online consultation. In those cases, the doctors on RingMD are trained to refer the patient for a face to face visit. More information on common conditions that can be serviced can be found on the RingMD website. RingMD was founded on the belief that everyone on the planet should have access to both quality and affordable healthcare. To date, the company has focused on making this a reality in emerging and critically underserved markets: forging partnerships with governments and large healthcare providers to improve access to healthcare for as many people as possible.

According to Angus Chudleigh, VP of Sales at RingMD, "the decision to focus our efforts on the Singapore consumer market was a no brainer. Singapore is a developed market with excellent internet connectivity and a very high proportion of smartphone ownership. It is also a nation where a large percentage of primary care services are paid out of pocket by the consumer. Most of these consumers value their time highly and want more convenience from all the services they consume, including healthcare. With this in mind, allowing them to consult with a GP from their desk or sofa is just common sense. When you pair this consumer situation with a forward-thinking health ministry that embraces how technology can improve the lives of Singaporeans you get an excellent environment to operate in. We are very excited to bring online GP consultations to Singapore." Contact Information: Public: For any information regarding this feature please visit the RingMD website or contact RingMD directly using the email address help@ring.md SOURCE RingMD

