|[October 31, 2017]
New GSMA Study Finds That Mobile Industry Accounts for 5 Per Cent of Latin American GDP
Latin America's mobile ecosystem generated 5 per cent of GDP last year,
according to a new GSMA (News - Alert) study. The 2017 Latin America and Caribbean
edition of the GSMA's Mobile Economy series, published today at the GSMA
Mobile 360 Series - Latin America event in Bogotá, calculates
that mobile technologies and services contributed $260 billion in
economic value to the region in 2016 (5 per cent of GDP1).
The report noted that mobile's contribution to the regional economies
has been driven by rapidly rising 4G and smartphone adoption.
"Latin America's mobile ecosystem is a key contributor to economic
growth and social development across this diverse region, building a
platform for innovation, investment and entrepreneurism," said Michael
O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer at the GSMA. "Local operators are set to
invest nearly $70 billion in their networks by the end of the decade to
expand 4G coverage across the region, which will allow greater mobile
data usage as consumers migrate to next-generation networks."
4G Networks Reach Critical Mass
At the end of 2016, there were 451 million unique mobile subscribers2
across Latin America, concentrated in markets such as Brazil (33 per
cent of total), Mexico, (20 per cent), Argentina (9 per cent), and
Colombia (7 per cent). Around 60 million new subscribers are due to be
added by the end of the decade, by which point more than three-quarters
of the region's population will be mobile subscribers, up from 70 per
cent in 2016.
The region's subscribers are migrating rapidly to smart devices and
networks. Smartphones accounted for 59 per cent of Latin American
connections3 in the first half of 2017 and are forecast to
make up 71 per cent of the total by 2020. Meanwhile, after a slow start
4G networks have now reached critical mass in the region, providing
coverage to 70 per cent of the population. As of June 2017, Latin
American mobile operators had launched 108 4G networks in 45 markets; 4G
is on track to account for 42 per cent of connections by 2020, bringing
it on par with the global average. The first commercial 5G networks in
the region are expected to be switched on in 2020 and are forecast to
provide coverage to 50 per cent of the population by 2025.
Building A Platform For Innovation And Growth
Latin America's mobile ecosystem is expected to be a growing contributor
to the region's economy over the next few years, forecast to contribute
$320 billion in economic value in 2020, equivalent to 5.6 per cent of
GDP, up from 5 per cent in 2016. The sector also supported 1.7 million
jobs last year, directly and indirectly, and makes an important
contribution to the funding of the public sector, with almost $34
billion raised in 2016 in the form of general taxation, including VAT,
corporate taxes and employment taxes.
As a result of rising smartphone adoption and 4G usage, the mobile
ecosystem in Latin America provides a large, scalable platform for
entrepreneurs and innovators. Venture capital and private equity funding
has been especially strong in 2017, with more transactions in the first
half of 2017 than in all of 2016, which itself was a record year.
With nearly 350 million mobile internet subscribers, the Latin American
market is larger than the US and contains some of the world's most
advanced and engaged mobile internet users. However, around 300 million
people remain digitally excluded and are currently unable to take
advantage of the socioeconomic benefits made possible by access to the
mobile internet. These citizens are predominantly in rural and remote
areas, with lower income and require special government policies that
can stimulate a collaborative approach between the public and private
sector to effectively address them.
"Despite progress made to date, too many people across Latin America and
the Caribbean are still digitally excluded, and the mobile ecosystem
must address a range of challenges if it is to connect these people,"
added O'Hara. "Mobile operators are playing a key role in reaching out
to these citizens as well as tackling the barriers to mobile internet
adoption such as a lack of digital skills and affordability challenges."
The new report 'The Mobile Economy: Latin America 2017' is
authored by GSMA Intelligence, the research arm of the GSMA. To access
the full report and related infographics, please visit: www.gsma.com/mobileeconomy/latam.
