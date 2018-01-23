[October 31, 2017] New Individual Market Plan, Inspire by Medica, Introduced in Iowa

Medica today announced a new health plan option for individuals and families in Iowa. The plan, Inspire by Medica, will be available starting November 1, 2017 when the Open Enrollment Period for 2018 begins. A variety of benefit design options are available, including copay plans, health savings account compatible plans, and a catastrophic plan for those who qualify. Enrollment in the plan is available on the Iowa Health Insurance Marketplace (HealthCare.gov) for coverage on or after January 1, 2018. Inspire by Medica is available to Iowa residents who live in the following counties: Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cedar, Clayton, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Scott, Tama, Warren and Woodbury. The Inspire Network includes UnityPoint Health® and its provider network, including primary care and specialty doctors, hospitals, home health services, plus urgent care and outpatient centers throughout Iowa. Network providers can be found at medica.com/inspirenetwork. Additionally, care for certain transplants, rare cancers and other complex medical conditions is available through the Mayo Clinic Centers of Excellence program. An allowance for transportation, lodging and living expenses for the patient and one travel companion is included. Other key features of the plan include access to online health information, which allows members the ability to schedule appointments, view test results and communicate with doctors. Inspire by Medica also provides access to UnityPoint Health® - Virtual Care, which allows members to have a virtual visit consultation with a provider to diagnose and treat a variety of medical issues through secure video on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Inspire by Medica also features the Healthy Living with Medica program, a personalized wellness program with reward and discounts earned for participation. "Medica is committed to making care more efficient and accessible in Iowa," said Geoff Bartsh, Medica vice president for individual and family business. "Inspire by Medica does that by providing a seamless care experience."

Inspire by Medica is one of three plan options available to individuals and families in Iowa from Medica in 2018. "Our commitment to Iowa continues to be demonstrated through our product portfolio diversification," said Bartsh. "Medica Insure, our market entrance product in 2017, will continue to be offered in 72 counties in Iowa. And, another provider partnership product will be introduced in two counties in western Iowa. Medica is committed to working collaboratively with Iowa's health care systems to provide a range of product offerings to meet the needs of the individual market." About Medica

Medica (medica.com) is a health services company headquartered in Minneapolis and active in the Upper Midwest. The non-profit company provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medica also offers national network coverage to employers who have employees outside the Medica regional network. Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005980/en/

