|
|[October 31, 2017]
|
New Individual Market Plan, Inspire by Medica, Introduced in Iowa
Medica today announced a new health plan option for individuals and
families in Iowa. The plan, Inspire by Medica, will be available
starting November 1, 2017 when the Open Enrollment Period for 2018
begins. A variety of benefit design options are available, including
copay plans, health savings account compatible plans, and a catastrophic
plan for those who qualify. Enrollment in the plan is available on the
Iowa Health Insurance Marketplace (HealthCare.gov)
for coverage on or after January 1, 2018.
Inspire by Medica is available to Iowa residents who live in the
following counties: Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler,
Cedar, Clayton, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Greene, Grundy,
Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Scott, Tama,
Warren and Woodbury.
The Inspire Network includes UnityPoint Health® and its
provider network, including primary care and specialty doctors,
hospitals, home health services, plus urgent care and outpatient centers
throughout Iowa. Network providers can be found at medica.com/inspirenetwork.
Additionally, care for certain transplants, rare cancers and other
complex medical conditions is available through the Mayo Clinic Centers
of Excellence program. An allowance for transportation, lodging and
living expenses for the patient and one travel companion is included.
Other key features of the plan include access to online health
information, which allows members the ability to schedule appointments,
view test results and communicate with doctors. Inspire by Medica also
provides access to UnityPoint Health® - Virtual Care, which
allows members to have a virtual visit consultation with a provider to
diagnose and treat a variety of medical issues through secure video on a
computer, smartphone or tablet. Inspire by Medica also features the
Healthy Living with Medica program, a personalized wellness program with
reward and discounts earned for participation.
"Medica is committed to making care more efficient and accessible in
Iowa," said Geoff Bartsh, Medica vice president for individual and
family business. "Inspire by Medica does that by providing a seamless
care experience."
Inspire by Medica is one of three plan options available to individuals
and families in Iowa from Medica in 2018. "Our commitment to Iowa
continues to be demonstrated through our product portfolio
diversification," said Bartsh. "Medica Insure, our market entrance
product in 2017, will continue to be offered in 72 counties in Iowa.
And, another provider partnership product will be introduced in two
counties in western Iowa. Medica is committed to working collaboratively
with Iowa's health care systems to provide a range of product offerings
to meet the needs of the individual market."
About Medica
Medica (medica.com) is a health services
company headquartered in Minneapolis and active in the Upper Midwest.
The non-profit company provides health care coverage in the employer,
individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas,
Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medica also offers
national network coverage to employers who have employees outside the
Medica regional network.
Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering
commitment to high quality, affordable health care.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005980/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]