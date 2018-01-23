|
|[October 31, 2017]
New York Radiology Practice Installs Carestream Image Management Platform to Expedite Reporting
Radiologic Associates, P.C., (Middletown, N.Y.) upgraded to Carestream's
Clinical Collaboration Platform (see
video link) to deliver enterprise imaging and vendor-neutral
archiving and added Carestream's
Vue Motion enterprise viewer module to deliver enhanced service to
physicians at dozens of area hospitals and imaging centers in the Hudson
Valley. The group's 28 radiologists read 500,000 diagnostic imaging
studies a year.
"Our new enterprise imaging platform equips radiologists with faster
access to imaging studies, which enhances productivity while providing
even more responsive delivery of radiology reports," said Andrew
Mazzella, CEO of Radiologic Associates. "It also enables reading of 3D
and tomosynthesis exams on our native PACS workstations, which lowers
costs and enhances efficiency."
The group provides radiologists for onsite reading at facilities with
larger imaging volumes, as well as radiologists who perform remote
reading and provide after-hours support.
Mr. Mazzella adds that now radiologists who read from home experience
the same rapid response times when accessing current and prior imaging
studies and patient data as those who read at an imaging provider's site.
"Teleradiology is a significant part of our workflow and our
radiologists' accurate and responsive reporting has allowed us to
maintain contracts with hospitals for dozens of years. We partner with
the imaging services providers we serve and work very hard to make sure
that we understand and address their needs," Mr. Mazzella explains.
The organization implemented the Caretream enterprise viewer a few
months ago to equip physicians with the ability to access patient images
and clinical data on iPads and other FDA-approved mobile devices. The
viewer offers convenient access to a patient's current and past imaging
exams and clinical history that can include videos, waveforms and
reports.
"Today more than 100 physicians use the Vue Motion enterprise viewer to
review imaging studies on their iPads and other mobile devices," notes
Robert Cannistra, the group's Director of IT. "These physicians contact
radiologists and orthopaedic surgeons or other specialists to ask
questions or discuss unusual findings, which can help enhance patient
care."
Mr. Cannistra adds that the use of Carestream's enterprise viewer "has
significantly improved physicians' overall satisfaction with Radiologic
Associates' imaging services."
Radiologic Associates stores 100 terabytes of radiology images on Carestream's
enterprise archive module of its Clinical Collaboration Platform,
which offers secure primary and secondary systems to ensure 24/7/365
access. A load balancer allows a seamless transfer between primary and
secondary systems when needed.
About Radiologic Associates, P.C.
As the premier radiologic group of the Hudson Valley, Radiologic
Associates has been delivering world-class imaging services to Orange (News - Alert),
Sullivan and Sussex counties for over 50 years. Our board-certified and
subspecialty-trained radiologists have been educated at some of the most
prestigious and advanced medical institutions in the country such as
Johns Hopkins Hospital, Yale New Haven Medical Center and The Mayo
Clinic. With a combination of extensive medical training, vast
experience and the most state-of-the-art imaging equipment in the
industry, our radiologists deliver the highest level of patient care in
diagnostic and interventional radiology. We offer a comprehensive list
of exams and services in both inpatient and outpatient settings,
specifically designed to meet users' imaging needs. For more information
visit www.rapc.net.
