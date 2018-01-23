[October 31, 2017] New York Radiology Practice Installs Carestream Image Management Platform to Expedite Reporting

Radiologic Associates, P.C., (Middletown, N.Y.) upgraded to Carestream's Clinical Collaboration Platform (see video link) to deliver enterprise imaging and vendor-neutral archiving and added Carestream's Vue Motion enterprise viewer module to deliver enhanced service to physicians at dozens of area hospitals and imaging centers in the Hudson Valley. The group's 28 radiologists read 500,000 diagnostic imaging studies a year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005953/en/ Radiologic Associates, P.C., upgraded to Carestream's Clinical Collaboration Platform to deliver enterprise imaging and vendor-neutral archiving. The group's 28 radiologists read 500,000 diagnostic imaging studies a year. (Photo: Business Wire) "Our new enterprise imaging platform equips radiologists with faster access to imaging studies, which enhances productivity while providing even more responsive delivery of radiology reports," said Andrew Mazzella, CEO of Radiologic Associates. "It also enables reading of 3D and tomosynthesis exams on our native PACS workstations, which lowers costs and enhances efficiency." The group provides radiologists for onsite reading at facilities with larger imaging volumes, as well as radiologists who perform remote reading and provide after-hours support. Mr. Mazzella adds that now radiologists who read from home experience the same rapid response times when accessing current and prior imaging studies and patient data as those who read at an imaging provider's site. "Teleradiology is a significant part of our workflow and our radiologists' accurate and responsive reporting has allowed us to maintain contracts with hospitals for dozens of years. We partner with the imaging services providers we serve and work very hard to make sure that we understand and address their needs," Mr. Mazzella explains. The organization implemented the Caretream enterprise viewer a few months ago to equip physicians with the ability to access patient images and clinical data on iPads and other FDA-approved mobile devices. The viewer offers convenient access to a patient's current and past imaging exams and clinical history that can include videos, waveforms and reports. "Today more than 100 physicians use the Vue Motion enterprise viewer to review imaging studies on their iPads and other mobile devices," notes Robert Cannistra, the group's Director of IT. "These physicians contact radiologists and orthopaedic surgeons or other specialists to ask questions or discuss unusual findings, which can help enhance patient care." Mr. Cannistra adds that the use of Carestream's enterprise viewer "has significantly improved physicians' overall satisfaction with Radiologic Associates' imaging services."

Radiologic Associates stores 100 terabytes of radiology images on Carestream's enterprise archive module of its Clinical Collaboration Platform, which offers secure primary and secondary systems to ensure 24/7/365 access. A load balancer allows a seamless transfer between primary and secondary systems when needed. About Radiologic Associates, P.C. As the premier radiologic group of the Hudson Valley, Radiologic Associates has been delivering world-class imaging services to Orange (News - Alert) , Sullivan and Sussex counties for over 50 years. Our board-certified and subspecialty-trained radiologists have been educated at some of the most prestigious and advanced medical institutions in the country such as Johns Hopkins Hospital, Yale New Haven Medical Center and The Mayo Clinic. With a combination of extensive medical training, vast experience and the most state-of-the-art imaging equipment in the industry, our radiologists deliver the highest level of patient care in diagnostic and interventional radiology. We offer a comprehensive list of exams and services in both inpatient and outpatient settings, specifically designed to meet users' imaging needs. For more information visit www.rapc.net. About Carestream Health Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com. To view Carestream's latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news. CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health. Follow Carestream Health online: http://www.twitter.com/carestream

http://www.youtube.com/carestream

http://www.carestream.com/blog/

http://www.facebook.com/carestream

http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health 2017 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005953/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]