|[October 31, 2017]
New Majesco Report: Cloud Business Platforms Open the Door to Digital Insurance 2.0
Continuous change in people's behaviors and expectations, new
capabilities created by advances in digital technology, and the
emergence of new competitors and the blurring of market boundaries are
creating tremendous new challenges - and opportunities - for the
insurance industry. According to a new thought leadership report
published today by Majesco, Cloud
Business Platform: The Path to Digital Insurance 2.0, these
forces are creating a seismic shift between the business model that
worked in the past - Insurance 1.0 - and the model that is needed for
the future - Insurance 2.0.
Not only do insurers need to digitize their operations to meet customer
engagement expectations and needs, insurers must rapidly develop and
offer innovative, customized products and services to meet the changing
risk needs of their customers. Doing this requires speed to value, new
capabilities and flexibility beyond what traditional core systems are
capable of delivering. A new business model, Digital Insurance 2.0 that
is built on a cloud business platform, is needed to succeed in this new
environment.
"Today, we are seeing both the 'deployed in the cloud' and the 'born in
the cloud' core insurance solutions that are a new generation of cloud
platform solutions," noted Manish Shah, Executive Vice President,
Products at Majesco. "First, cloud platforms have become the option of
choice for insurers looking to modernize their core systems and existing
business models, and in some cases, Greenfield or startup operations
that are offering digitally-enabled traditional insurance products.
Second, cloud platforms are the basis of a new generation of systems
based on a micro-services architecture that is needed for innovative new
insurance products like on-demand and micro-insurance offerings."
A cloud business platform is one that can run key business applications
and services in order to match the reality and requirements of the
current business environment. It creates a new business model paradigm
marked by collaboration via data and information sharing and subscribing
(not owning). As a result, traditional boundaries between insurers,
partners, third-parties and even other industries are being replaced
with new market dynamics that open doors to improved operations and
revenue outcomes.
"The shift is toward a platform economy across all
industries. Insurers are beginning to innovate new business models based
in this platform econom, which enables them to leverage broad
ecosystems and technology innovations such as cloud computing,
artificial intelligence, machine learning, and new data sources to
create a greatly enhanced customer experience," commented Denise Garth,
SVP Strategic Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation at Majesco.
"A new generation of insurance buyers with new needs and expectations
creates both a challenge and an opportunity that a platform-based
Greenfield and startup business model can incubate, launch and grow. The
time for plans, preparation, and execution is now - recognizing that the
gap is widening and the timeframe to respond is closing."
The new thought leadership report, Cloud
Business Platform: The Path to Digital Insurance 2.0, is
available on the Majesco website to download, or you can request a copy
via email, info@majesco.com.
