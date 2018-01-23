|
|[October 31, 2017]
|
New Alcohol Safety Education Program Helps Teens in South Florida High Schools
The Youth Alcohol Awareness and Education Foundation, Inc.-established
by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to fund programs that support
alcohol safety and underage drinking prevention-today announced insights
into drinking behaviors among South Florida teens, based on the results
of a recent education and awareness pilot program conducted in seven
Miami-Dade and Broward high schools. The survey was conducted as part of
a pilot of EVERFI's AlcoholEdu® for High School online curriculum with
254 high school students, an initiative funded by the Foundation in
partnership with Step Up For Students.
Students were measured on knowledge gains as well as shifts in behavior,
attitudes, and habits around alcohol safety through pre- and post-course
assessments and surveys, and compared against EVERFI's national survey
population of over 30,000 students from the 2016-2017 school year.
-
53 percent of high school students who took the course admitted to
having had one alcoholic drink in the two weeks prior to taking the
course. This is significantly higher than the national average
reported by EverFi, where 33 percent of students admitted to having
one drink in the 30 days prior to taking the survey.
-
Participating students also demonstrated higher rates of drinking - 23
percent identifying themselves as light/moderate or heavy episodic
drinkers compared to EverFi's national average of 15 percent.
-
As compared with the national survey population, a notable number of
South Florida students indicated that they acquire alcohol through
family or friends, and a significantly higher percentage of students
bought alcohol from a store without being carded.
The good news is that after taking AlcoholEdu® for High School, students
increased their assessment scores by an average of 20 percent,
indicating a meaningful knowledge gain from the course. In fact, an
overwhelming majority of students reported that the course prepared them
to: avoid riding in a vehicle driven by someone who's been drinking;
stop a friend from driving drunk; establish a plan ahead of time to make
responsible decisions; resist social pressure to drink alcohol, and
identify when someone has consumed too much alcohol.
"As a leader in our ndustry, we take our commitment to responsibility
very seriously - and that includes the prevention of underage drinking,"
said Wayne Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer's.
"We work regularly with our trade partners and customers to reduce teen
access to alcohol. However, because this is such an important issue, we
wanted to go a step further - by bringing important skill building
programs directly to students. We look forward to working with our
partners Step Up For Students and EverFi to expand this program to 25
high schools and make an even greater positive impact on this important
social issue."
AlcoholEdu® for High School is a 1.5 hour, interactive course that
engages students with science-based alcohol education and interactive
exercises, providing an individualized experience that changes
perceptions, motivates behavior change and supports healthier decisions
regarding alcohol. Teachers, guidance counselors, and school
administrators in Miami-Dade and Broward counties who are interested in
implementing this program should contact Emily Moloney at emoloney@everfi.com.
About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is North America's largest wine and
spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for
alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and
the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more
than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers
and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products
responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com.
About Step Up For Students
Step Up For Students is a nonprofit organization that helps manage the
income-based Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. Students who
qualify for the national free or reduced-price lunch program, or those
who are homeless or in foster or out-of-home care, may qualify. The
scholarship program provides tuition assistance to the private school of
their parents' choice or financial assistance to offset the
transportation cost to an out-of-district public school. Since 2001,
Step Up has awarded nearly 580,000 scholarships.
Step Up also helps administer the state-funded Gardiner Scholarship
Program for Florida students with certain special needs. With the
Gardiner Scholarship, recipients may use the funds for a variety of
approved services including private tutoring, occupational therapy,
instructional materials and other services. For more information, visit: www.StepUpForStudents.org.
About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI, Inc. is the leading education technology company that provides
learners of all ages education for the real world, through innovative
and scalable digital learning. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) subscription model and has certified over
16 million learners in critical skill areas. The EVERFI Education
Network powers more than 4,200 partners in their education initiatives
across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at EVERFI.com
