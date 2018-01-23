[October 31, 2017] New Alcohol Safety Education Program Helps Teens in South Florida High Schools

The Youth Alcohol Awareness and Education Foundation, Inc.-established by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to fund programs that support alcohol safety and underage drinking prevention-today announced insights into drinking behaviors among South Florida teens, based on the results of a recent education and awareness pilot program conducted in seven Miami-Dade and Broward high schools. The survey was conducted as part of a pilot of EVERFI's AlcoholEdu® for High School online curriculum with 254 high school students, an initiative funded by the Foundation in partnership with Step Up For Students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005035/en/ Students were measured on knowledge gains as well as shifts in behavior, attitudes, and habits around alcohol safety through pre- and post-course assessments and surveys, and compared against EVERFI's national survey population of over 30,000 students from the 2016-2017 school year. 53 percent of high school students who took the course admitted to having had one alcoholic drink in the two weeks prior to taking the course. This is significantly higher than the national average reported by EverFi, where 33 percent of students admitted to having one drink in the 30 days prior to taking the survey.

Participating students also demonstrated higher rates of drinking - 23 percent identifying themselves as light/moderate or heavy episodic drinkers compared to EverFi's national average of 15 percent.

As compared with the national survey population, a notable number of South Florida students indicated that they acquire alcohol through family or friends, and a significantly higher percentage of students bought alcohol from a store without being carded. The good news is that after taking AlcoholEdu® for High School, students increased their assessment scores by an average of 20 percent, indicating a meaningful knowledge gain from the course. In fact, an overwhelming majority of students reported that the course prepared them to: avoid riding in a vehicle driven by someone who's been drinking; stop a friend from driving drunk; establish a plan ahead of time to make responsible decisions; resist social pressure to drink alcohol, and identify when someone has consumed too much alcohol. "As a leader in our ndustry, we take our commitment to responsibility very seriously - and that includes the prevention of underage drinking," said Wayne Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer's. "We work regularly with our trade partners and customers to reduce teen access to alcohol. However, because this is such an important issue, we wanted to go a step further - by bringing important skill building programs directly to students. We look forward to working with our partners Step Up For Students and EverFi to expand this program to 25 high schools and make an even greater positive impact on this important social issue." AlcoholEdu® for High School is a 1.5 hour, interactive course that engages students with science-based alcohol education and interactive exercises, providing an individualized experience that changes perceptions, motivates behavior change and supports healthier decisions regarding alcohol. Teachers, guidance counselors, and school administrators in Miami-Dade and Broward counties who are interested in implementing this program should contact Emily Moloney at emoloney@everfi.com.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is North America's largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. About Step Up For Students Step Up For Students is a nonprofit organization that helps manage the income-based Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. Students who qualify for the national free or reduced-price lunch program, or those who are homeless or in foster or out-of-home care, may qualify. The scholarship program provides tuition assistance to the private school of their parents' choice or financial assistance to offset the transportation cost to an out-of-district public school. Since 2001, Step Up has awarded nearly 580,000 scholarships. Step Up also helps administer the state-funded Gardiner Scholarship Program for Florida students with certain special needs. With the Gardiner Scholarship, recipients may use the funds for a variety of approved services including private tutoring, occupational therapy, instructional materials and other services. For more information, visit: www.StepUpForStudents.org. About EVERFI, Inc. EVERFI, Inc. is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through innovative and scalable digital learning. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service subscription model and has certified over 16 million learners in critical skill areas. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 4,200 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada.

