[October 31, 2017] New Epicor Integrated Service Estimator 'Smart Inspection' Tool Helps Shops Capture, Communicate Vehicle Inspection Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today introduced an innovative mobile "Smart Inspection" tool that guides automotive service professionals through detailed vehicle inspections and generates custom-branded inspection reports that can be delivered to the customer. The optional new tool is available to shops using the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator™ (ISE) solution, a web-based service estimating and parts sourcing interface that can be used on its own or in conjunction with many popular shop management systems. The new Epicor ISE Smart Inspection tool will be demonstrated in the Epicor booth #2238 during this week's Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nev. Designed for use with tablet computers, the Smart Inspection feature enables automotive service professionals to record the condition of key systems and components during any of several pre-packaged, vehicle-specific inspections. This information, along with digital photos documenting areas of concern, can then be imported into the shop's point-of-sale software. The new tool also enables users to generate custom-branded vehicle inspection reports, along with corresponding service recommendations, that can be shared with the vehicle owner at the service desk or via email. "Epicor ISE software is helping thousands of oil-and-lube, tire and general service shops increase their mechanical sales by making service writers more productive and accurate in finding and pricing parts and estimating labor," said Scott Thompson, vice president, automotive, analytics and content, Epicor Software. "Now these benefits can extend to the technician, who can save time while providing detailed, professional inspection reports that will help consumers make confident, informed decisions." The Epicor ISE solution offers users immediate access to virtually all the information necessary to estimate and complete most mechanical repairs or services while also providing access to parts availability and local pricing information—all without picking up the telephone. Parts, labor and pricing information can be automatically imported into estimates, work orders and invoices. The ISE solution is powered by the industry-leading Epicor replacement parts database as well as popular repair and maintenance packages, aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information, a VIN decoder, cross-reference parts database, and more. To learn more about the new Epicor ISE Smart Inspection tool, and other Epicor content solutions, contact your Epicor representative, visit the company's booth #2238 at the 2017 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, or email automotive.marketing@epicor.com. About Epicor Solutions for the Automotive Aftermarket

For nearly 40 years, Epicor aftermarket solutions have helped empower motor vehicle parts and service providers through world-class technologies that drive sales, profits and customer loyalty. Epicor products and services for the aftermarket include parts data and related eCatalog content; industry analytics and category management solutions; enterprise software; B2B and B2C eCommerce solutions; and business optimization tools. Visit the Epicor Automotive Aftermarket solution hub to learn more. About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed around the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 40 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution?in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions manage complexity, increase efficiency, and free up resources so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com. Epicor, the Epicor logo, and Integrated Service Estimator and Epicor ISE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.



