|[October 31, 2017]
New Aite Study Analyzes Business Impact of CIMA Certification on Professional Practices
The
Investments & Wealth Institute™ (Institute) released research
findings today from a recent study, "The
Value of CIMA Certification to an Advisor's Practice," exploring how
the organization's Certified
Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA (News - Alert)®)
certification correlates with practice success and career satisfaction
for advisors.
The research study, fielded by the Aite
Group, gathered input from 436 advisors, including 104 with a CIMA
certification, between April and May 2017. More than 60 percent of
CIMA-certified professionals surveyed indicated that their CIMA
certification had a considerable impact on their knowledge of investment
management, confidence providing investment advice to high-net-worth
clients, and ability in managing their clients' investments - earning
them greater trust and satisfaction from their clients.
Other findings include:
-
CIMA advisors in solo practices generate about five times the assets
per client than other advisor practices.
-
The mean assets per client of CIMA practices is 2.9 times higher than
non-CIMA practices.
-
Practices with CIMA professionals generated 25 percent more revenue
over the last 12 months than practices with non-CIMA advisors.
-
Twenty six percent of practices with at least one CIMA advisor
experienced more than a 10 percent increase in revenue growth over the
last five years, versus 18 percent of non-CIMA practices.
-
CIMA practices manage $385 million in client assets on average and
generate $1.9 million in revenue.
CIMA advisors cite a mix of both client-facing and career-oriented
reasons for pursuing the CIMA certification. More than half (56 percent)
want to enhance their career, while 37 percent want to convey their
expertise to clients, as well as enhance their wealth management
knowledge. Thirty-two percent take a collaborative approach, saying they
seek to add expertise and skills to their teams.
"Today's advisors seek an education that will give them the advanced
knowledge and skills required to handle complex asset and investment
scenarios," said Sean Walters, CAE, chief executive officer, Investments
& Wealth Institute. "The success CIMA advisors have in these areas
compared to other designations is significant."
One of the most important benefits advisors see in obtaining their CIMA
certification is the credibility and expertise it confers. Compared to
other financial advisor designations, CIMA professionals' satisfaction
with their education ranks higher: fifty four percent of CIMA
professionals strongly agree that obtaining their certification was
worth their time and effort, compared to 51 percent of CFPs, 41 percent
of CFAs and 31 percent of CPAs/PFS holders.
In addition to gaining revenue and a premier, client-centered education,
CIMA advisors are integral members of their team. Teams with at least
one CIMA-certified advisor generate 25 percent more revenue than
non-CIMA practices (generating $1.9 million in revenue versus $1.4
million). Moreover, a majority (70 percent) of CIMA practices are in
team practices, versus 45 percent of non-CIMA practices. Nearly
three-quarters (72 percent) of CIMA practices boast more than one CIMA
advisor.
Offered since 1988, CIMA certification is the peak international,
technical portfolio construction certification program designed for
investment consultants, analysts, financial advisors and wealth
management professionals. The education requirement for CIMA
certification program is currently offered through The
Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, University
of Chicago Booth School of Business, Yale
School of Management and the University
of Technology-Sydney. The CIMA program is currently the only
financial advisor designation in the U.S. to meet international
accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel certification.
For Additional Information:
For information about the CIMA certification or "The Value of CIMA
Certification to an Advisor's Practice," contact Greta Gloven, ggloven@i-w.org
or (303) 850-3079.
About the Investments & Wealth Institute
Established in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute™ is a
professional association, advanced education provider, and standards
body for financial advisors, investment consultants, and wealth managers
who embrace excellence and ethics. Serving individual members and
certificants in 38 countries around the world, Institute members
collectively manage more than $3 trillion, providing investment
consulting and wealth management services to individual and
institutional clients.
Since 1988, the Institute, formerly known as IMCA, has offered the
Certified Investment Management Analyst® certification (CIMA®),
which meets international accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for
personnel certification. The CIMA certification consistently
distinguishes those who meet a global standard of competency and skills
in investment management from those who do not. The Institute's
Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®)
certification is suited for wealth management professionals working with
high-net-worth clients. In 2016d, IMCA's educational programs hosted
more than 6,000 professionals.
