[October 30, 2017] New Edition of Supply Chain Navigator from Avnet Features Maker Pioneer Dale Dougherty

In 2016, more than 1.4 million people attended one of the 191 Maker Faire events held worldwide. Since its 2009 launch, over $3.3 billion has been pledged to support makers and startups through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Making has become a bona fide force within the global economy, and the October 2017 issue of Supply Chain Navigator, released today by Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, features an exclusive one-on-one interview with the man who set the movement in motion, Dale Dougherty, founder and CEO of Maker Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005078/en/ Dale Dougherty shares insights on making and the supply chain in the October 2017 issue of Supply Chain Navigator. (Graphic: Business Wire) Dougherty sheds light on his journey to becoming "Father of the Maker Movement," the influence makers have had in driving consumer expectations for more personalized, quick-turn product and how makers can help corporations remain competitive through innovation. "Dale had the vision to see what 'could be' and the passion to nurture an ecosystem that would allow makers to thrive," said Wade McDaniel, vice president of Supply Chain Solutions, Avnet Velocity and publisher of Supply Chain Navigator. "As far as making has come in the past decade, there is so much more potential to be realized. Dale shares his thoughts on how bridging the maker-corporate divide can unlock that potential." Other editorial highlights of the October 2017 issue of Supply Chain Navigator include: "Behavioral Economics Key to Maximizing Human-Technology Engagement in a Digital Suply Chain"

"Fabricating a Future for Distributed Manufacturing with Blockchain"

Feature editorial package on Supply Chain Sustainability "Half Way to the Point of No Return: Corporates Turn to Science in Effort to Avert Environmental Calamity" "Soldier On: Initiative Puts Service Vets on Frontline of Manufacturing Skills Revolution (News - Alert) " "Philips Drives Supply Chain Sustainability Beyond the Audit"

Supply Chain Navigator is a 2017 winner of the APEX award for Publication Excellence and recipient of the 2017 PRSA Phoenix Copper Anvil Award of Merit. Each issue is produced in collaboration with supply chain professionals experienced in managing complex global supply chains both upstream and downstream, as well as distinguished academics and prominent market analysts. The publication reaches more than 150,000 purchasing, supply chain, manufacturing, operations and logistics professionals throughout the global electronics industry. To read the latest issue of Supply Chain Navigator, go online to http://scnavigator.avnet.com/October-2017.

