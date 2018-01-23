[October 30, 2017] New Tech Armor Premium Lightning Earbuds Let You Charge Your iPhone While You Listen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Armor, the leading screen protector and mobile accessory brand, today announced its Premium Lightning Earbuds for lightning-connected Apple devices, such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. You can now enjoy rich music and clear calls on your iPhone or iPad while charging it simultaneously.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aebfa49-5657-498a-8ca0-4a4425272196 Tweet this: New Tech Armor Premium Lightning Earbuds let you charge & talk simultaneously! Works with #iPhoneX, #iPhone8, more http://ow.ly/D2D230gcXV6 The Tech Armor Premium Lightning Earbuds is one of the first Apple mFi-certified products with an extra lightning charge port. Using high quality audio drivers, these earbuds deliver deep base and crisp tones. The inline MEMS microphone boasts an omni-directional pickup for clear voice recognition during calls. Thouhtful design elements in its anti-tangle, double-shielded cord and ergonomic earbud caps (multiple sizes included) ensure the best user experience. “How many times have you been using your headphones on an important call in a public place and your battery is at less than 10%?” said Joe Jaconi, General Manager and Co-Founder of Tech Armor. “We’ve all been there. With the Tech Armor Premium Lightning Earbuds, you can now charge your phone and keep talking at the same time! It’s no longer one or the other.” Premium Apple 8-Pin Lightning Earbuds w/Extra Charge Port, Inline Microphone

$49.99 – available now on Amazon.com and TechArmor.com

Lightning connection: Compatible with all Lightning-connected Apple smartphones including iPhone X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, 7 / 7 Plus , 6 / 6S Plus , 5s / SE. Also compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 / 10.5 / 9.7 and iPad Air / Mini models with an 8-pin Lightning connection.



Compatible with all Lightning-connected Apple smartphones including iPhone X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, 7 / 7 Plus , 6 / 6S Plus , 5s / SE. Also compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 / 10.5 / 9.7 and iPad Air / Mini models with an 8-pin Lightning connection. Inline controls: The inline audio controls allow you to answer/end calls, play/pause music and videos, or adjust the volume up or down without having to touch your phone. About Tech Armor

Since its inception in 2012, Tech Armor has quickly risen to the top of the mobile accessory industry by addressing the customer’s need to protect and connect their smartphones and tablets with high quality solutions at budget-friendly prices. Tech Armor’s portfolio includes Prime Glass screen protectors featuring Accessory Glass 2 by Corning®, Ballistic Glass screen protectors, power banks, cases and MFI-certified cables. Branching out into new territory, a new line of Universal Magnetic Car Mounts provide secure and stable access to your device while on the road. Tech Armor products meet the highest quality standard in the industry, which has been through diligent product development and testing. For added peace of mind, Tech Armor establishes lifetime connections and trust with their customers through exceptional customer service and an industry-leading Limited Lifetime Warranty. To learn more, visit http://www.techarmor.com/. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. PR Contact: Melody Chalaban

VOS Communications

310-844- 6350

melody@voscommunications.com

