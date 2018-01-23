[October 30, 2017] New Website Offers Continually Updated Inventory Data From Every Walmart Store in Nation, Plus Coupon and Clearance Sale Information

GREENSBORO, Vt., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WallyWorld Clearance Inventory Checker (https://wallyworldclearance.com/) is poised to become the gold standard for Walmart inventory search tools. Developed by the team at Yes We Coupon, WallyWorld Clearance is a one-stop shop for bargain hunters. The site includes a complete set of tools for finding uncommon items at nearby stores and discovering great clearance sales. "As the holiday shopping season begins to ramp up, many consumers are scrambling to locate the hottest toys and grown-up gifts," says Todd Herbert. "At WallyWorld Clearance, we're making it easier for shoppers to win this season by helping them find those items at Walmart stores near them, and at the best possible prices. We understand that people work hard for their income, and our inventory checker tool is designed to stretch those dollars a little further." The homepage of WallyWorld Clearance prominently features the inventory search tool. To execute a precision search, users need only a zip code and SKU number. The tool returns a list of Walmart store locations within a reasonable radius of the user's zip code that have the requested SKU in their inventory. Each list entry includes total number of items in stock, retail price and location within the respective store. Prices in red indicate a relatively small markdown (25 percent or less), while green prices are reserved fo items with greater than 40 percent off MSRP. Recognizing the often-challenging task of locating SKU numbers, especially when deals are shared in online bargain-hunting groups, the developers of WallyWorld Clearance built a SKU lookup tool into the site. No longer do users have to use Walmart.com's tools or worse, travel to a store in search of an item with no guarantee of finding exactly the right thing. The search tools at WallyWorld Clearance receive automated inventory updates every few hours, so consumers can rest assured that information is current. The site also includes a full page dedicated to Walmart online coupons, which are especially rare and often represent tremendous savings opportunities.

Soon, WallyWorld Clearance will enable users to sign up for price drop email alerts. Each day, subscribers will receive a list of the top 10 price drops at a selection of Walmart locations. About Yes We Coupon Yes We Coupon (http://yeswecoupon.com/) is here to help teach you how to use coupons to save your family the most money. Whether you use a coupon for grocery deals, drugstore deals, retail shopping or even eating out! Coupons are here to save you money, and we're here to show you how to use them to get the most for your money. We offer access to FREE printable coupons, articles explaining how to coupon and stockpile, and much more! Visit us today and you'll be amazed! Twitter - www.twitter.com/yeswecouponinc

Instagram - www.instagram.com/yeswecoupon

Pinterest - www.pinterest.com/yeswecoupon Contact: Todd Herbert

802-793-8104

182254@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-website-offers-continually-updated-inventory-data-from-every-walmart-store-in-nation-plus-coupon-and-clearance-sale-information-300545056.html SOURCE Yes We Coupon

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]