|[October 30, 2017]
New Profitero Study Reveals Amazon is Winning the Online Price War - But Walmart is on the Offensive
A new study from global eCommerce analytics firm Profitero confirms that
Amazon may be the current online price leader, but that lead may be
slipping as Walmart intensifies its efforts to be price competitive.
The report, Price
Wars: A Study of Online Price Competitiveness, reveals
that Amazon's prices are typically 11% lower than Walmart, Target (News - Alert) and
Jet. However, Walmart is rapidly closing the gap, with the retailer's
prices found to be only 3% more expensive on average than Amazon across
all categories studied. This compares to a 2014 Profitero study which
found Walmart's pricing to be 9% higher than Amazon on average. Target
was found to be 17% higher than Amazon on average, and Jet 12% higher.
For the study, Profitero analyzed the prices of more than 52,000 exactly
matched, in-stock products across 13 categories including beauty, toys &
games, electronics and pet supplies, at Amazon.com (News - Alert), Walmart.com,
Target.com, Jet.com and specialty retailers, with data collected daily
and averaged between June and August 2017 for comparison.
Other key findings from the report:
-
Walmart appears to be making the largest strides to compete with
Amazon in the beauty category, with products found to be 1% lower than
Amazon on average; in the Profitero 2014 study, beauty products were
priced 10% higher than Amazon;
-
Electronics is one of Walmart's least competitive categories to
Amazon, with products priced 7% higher on average than Amazon;
-
Target was found to be the most expensive of the major retailers, and
17% more expensive than Amazon; this marks a shift in price
ompetitiveness from the 2014 Profitero study which found Target
pricing to be 10% more expensive than Amazon;
-
Specialist retailers such as Staples (News - Alert), Best Buy and Home Depot struggle
to compete with Amazon on price: Staples was found to be the most
expensive specialist retailer to Amazon (products were 49% higher than
Amazon on average), while Chewy.com had the closest pricing (its
average prices were just 7% higher than Amazon).
"This year there's been a marked rise in discussion about an online
price war," explains the report's author, Profitero SVP of strategy &
insights Keith Anderson. "In our biggest ever study, we've set out to
illuminate the pricing dynamic at play and to better understand the
high-stakes race to the bottom we're currently witnessing between
Walmart.com and Amazon.com. While Amazon remains the online price
leader, it's clear that Walmart is on the offensive, with prices just 3%
more expensive than Amazon - a significant change from our 2014 study
when prices were shown to be 9% more expensive than Amazon. While lower
prices are good news for shoppers, suppliers and retailers will
inevitably feel the pressure as we head into peak holiday season, as
this price war is only set to intensify."
The full report, Price Wars: A Study of Online Price Competitiveness, can
be downloaded here.
Methodology Summary
Profitero analyzed daily prices collected from June 1, 2017 to August
31, 2017 at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Jet.com across 13
categories. 52,450 Amazon products were monitored and matched across
these retailers. Categories monitored were Beauty, Vitamins and
Supplements, Video Games, Toys & Games, Tools and Home Improvement,
Sports and Outdoors, Office Electronics and Supplies, Music/CDs,
Furniture, Electronics, Baby, Appliances and Pet Supplies. In select
categories more "specialist" retailers were monitored including
Bestbuy.com, Toysrus.com, Homedepot.com and Chewy.com. The study only
compares prices collected on the same day, with both retailers in-stock.
Products were initially collected from Amazon's taxonomy, with a focus
on best-selling items.
About Profitero
Profitero monitors what shoppers see and buy online, actively tracking
more than 450 million products across more than 5,000 online stores for
global consumer brands and retailers. Real-time e-commerce analytics,
insights and strategic recommendations pinpoint how to improve daily
performance across sales channels.
Profitero's proprietary digital monitoring technology is uniquely
combined with sales data, ensuring clients maintain or increase market
share. Many of the world's leading brand manufacturers and retailers
work with Profitero to measure and improve their e-commerce performance.
These include Barilla, General Mills, L'Oreal, Beiersdorf, Sam's Club,
Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, and Delhaize.
For more information visit www.profitero.com.
