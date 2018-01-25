|
|[October 26, 2017]
|
New 2.3Mp CMOS Digital Image Sensor from ON Semiconductor is First to Combine 1080p Resolution with BSI Pixel Technology to Satisfy Challenging Security and Surveillance Applications
ON (News - Alert) Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has
introduced a new 1/2.7-inch
2.3 Megapixel (Mp) CMOS digital image sensor with an active-pixel
array of 1936H x 1188V. The AR0239 produces extraordinarily clear and
sharp digital images in challenging bright and low light conditions.
This, along with its ability to capture continuous video and single
frames, makes it an ideal choice for many applications, including
security and surveillance systems, body cameras and vehicle DVRs (dash
cameras).
Key attributes of the AR0239 include superior low-light performance,
robust near Infrared (NIR) quantum efficiency (QE) and the capability to
capture high dynamic range scenes. The highly sensitive 3-micrometer
(µm) x 3 µm Backside Illuminated (BSI) pixels with improved NIR process,
that include ON Semiconductor's DR-Pix™ technology, give a 21 percent
improvement in responsivity and a 10 percent improvement in QE versus
the device's predecessor.
The sensor features a variety of sophisticated camera functions such as
in-pixel binning and windowing, and it has an on-chip analog to digital
converter (ADC (News - Alert)) that supports both 10-bit and 12-bit architectures. When
operating in linear mode with a serial interface, the device offers
fully HiSPi/MiPi compatible HD support up to 1080p at 90fps, thereby
delivering excellent video performance. Two- or three-exposure 1080p HDR (News - Alert)
output is available at up to 30fps.
The AR0239
is optimized for ease of design-in with multi-camera synchronization
capability simplifying more sophisticated installations. Being housed in
an iBGA package enhnces the robustness and reliability of the new image
sensor in terms of thermal and humidity resilience and performance. The
device has an operating temperature range, aligned with industrial
application specifications, of -30°C to +85°C.
"Some of the most important and rapid growth imaging applications in the
world today are typified by challenging mixed light scenes," said
Gianluca Colli, VP and GM of Consumer Solutions Division at ON
Semiconductor. "Security and surveillance is one of the most prominent
with safety, security and even lives depending on the performance of the
image sensor technology used. The AR0239 is able to produce incredibly
clear, detailed and sharp images even in applications that may have both
bright and low-light conditions in a single scene. Consequently, this
highly featured device represents a significant step forward in vision
technology for challenging applications."
The AR0239
is available in 9 mm x 9 mm iBGA-63 packaging. Engineering samples are
available now with full production planned for November 2017. Contact
your ON Semiconductor sales
representative to order samples.
