|
|[October 26, 2017]
|
New Study Published in JAMA Oncology Shows MammaPrint® Changed Breast Cancer Treatment Decisions in 3 out of 4 Cases where Guidance was Unclear with the 21-Gene Assay
Agendia,
a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer
diagnostics, announces new data published today in JAMA Oncology that
demonstrate the benefits of the MammaPrint® 70-Gene Breast
Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence test to significantly change treatment
management decisions for patients who had previously received an
'intermediate' risk result according to the 21-gene assay.1
MammaPrint analyzes the 70 genes most predictive of breast cancer
recurrence and provides a binary Low Risk or High Risk result, unlike
the 21-gene assay for which 39% to 67% of patients receive an
intermediate risk result with no clinically proven treatment guidance.2,3
The MammaPrint Low Risk and High Risk results provided clinically
actionable information, causing physicians to either add or remove
chemotherapy from their original treatment decision in one out of three
cases.
The Prospective Study of MammaPrint in Breast Cancer Patients with an
Intermediate Recurrence Score (PROMIS trial) was an impact study that
enrolled 840 women who had early-stage breast cancer and a 21-gene assay
intermediate recurrence score of between 18 to 30 (Risk Score of RS
18-30). The trial was conducted across 58 U.S. institutions from May
2012 to December 2015. Each woman had her sample re-tested with
MammaPrint (referred to as the 70-Gene Signature within the paper) and
treatment recommendations were recorded before and after receipt of the
MammaPrint results.
45% of intermediate risk patients had a Low Risk result with MammaPrint
and 55% had a High Risk result. MammaPrint Low and High Risk results
were found at every score across the entire intermediate results range
(RS 18 to 30) with 50% of MammaPrint High Risk results found between a
RS of 18 and 25. This highlights the lack of correlation between the two
tests. Physicians changed their treatment decisions in alignment with
the MammaPrint treatment guidance by recommending chemotherapy in 88% of
High Risk patients and recommending no chemotherapy in 91% of Low Risk
patients.
Long-term outcomes were not measured in this study, however MammaPrint
is currently the only assay that has published prospective randomized
clinical utility evidence supporting the lack of significant
chemotherapy benefit in genomically Low Risk patients. The findings of
the phase 3, prospective, randomized MINDACT trial demonstrated with the
highest level of clinical evidence that patients who were Low Risk using
MammaPrint did not significantly benefit from chemotherapy.4
For the PROMIS study, 29% of patients (108) had chemotherapy removed
from their treatment after receiving a MammaPrint Low Risk result. More
importantly, for patients classified as MammaPrint High Risk, 37% of
patients (171) were recommended to receive chemotherapy, potentially
preventing under-treatment. This suggests that the results of the
21-gene assay have the potential to cause over- and under-treatment of
patients whose risk-of-recurrence prognosis is unclear.
The PROMIS findings demonstrate the impact that MammaPrint can have on
chemotherapy decisions and follo the recent
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer treatment
guideline update which exclusively recommended the use of MammaPrint
in clinically high risk and lymph node positive (1-3) patients.
Dr. William Audeh, Chief Medical Officer, Agendia, said:
"The key outcomes of this study are the confidence that a binary Low
Risk or High Risk MammaPrint result gave to over three quarters of
physicians when making important treatment decisions, and the
significant change in those treatment decisions following the
reclassification of patients with 21-gene assay intermediate recurrence
score.
"Physicians often made these changes upon seeing the frequency of
MammaPrint High Risk patients with 21-gene assay RS from 18-25, and
MammaPrint Low Risk patients from RS 26-30. At Agendia, we have worked
hard to create a test that is clinically actionable, providing
objective, reliable information to help guide physicians and their
patients to the optimum treatment approach, not to create additional
uncertainty with an 'intermediate risk' result.
"PROMIS illustrates the positive effects of having clear,
understandable results from a test like MammaPrint when making
chemotherapy decisions for breast cancer patients, and suggests that
having these results up front can improve physicians' assurance in
treatment decisions where the traditional clinicopathological results
are unclear."
You can access Association of 70-Gene Signature Assay Findings With
Physicians' Treatment Guidance for patients With Early Stage Breast
Cancer Classified as Intermediate Risk by the 21-Gene Assay here: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/2659379?alert=1
1 Tsai M, et al. JAMA Oncol. Published online 26 October
doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2017.3470.
2 Carlson JJ, et al. The impact of the Oncotype Dx breast
cancer assay in clinical practice: a systematic review and
meta-analysis. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2013;141(1):13-22.
3 Sparano JA, et al. Prospective validation of a 21-gene
expression assay in breast cancer. N.Eng J Med. 2015;373(21): 2005-2014.
4 Cardoso F, van't Veer LJ, Bogaerts J et al. 70-Gene
Signature as an Aid to Treatment Decisions in Early-Stage Breast Cancer.
N Engl J Med 2016; 375: 717-29.
- Ends -
About MammaPrint
MammaPrint is an in vitro diagnostic test, performed in a central
laboratory, using the gene expression profile of breast cancer tissue
samples to assess a patients' risk for distant metastasis. MammaPrint is
cleared by the US FDA and carries the CE Mark, which certifies that the
test complies with the quality standards set by the European In Vitro
Diagnostic Directive, enabling the use of the test in the European
Union. MammaPrint is indicated for use by physicians as a prognostic
marker only, along with other clinical-pathological factors. The test is
not intended to determine the outcome of disease, nor to suggest or
infer an individual patient's response to therapy.
About Agendia
Agendia is a privately held, leading molecular diagnostics company that
develops and markets genomic diagnostic products, which help support
physicians with their complex treatment decisions. Agendia's breast
cancer tests were developed using an unbiased gene selection by
analyzing the complete human genome. Our offerings include the MammaPrint®
70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test, and the BluePrint®
Molecular Subtyping Test that provides deeper insight leading to more
clinically actionable breast cancer biology.
In addition, Agendia has a pipeline of other genomic products in
development. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies,
leading cancer centers and academic groups to develop companion
diagnostic tests in the area of oncology.
For more information on Agendia or the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests,
you can visit Agendia's patient site at www.KnowYourBreastCancer.com
or the corporate site at www.agendia.com.
Follow Agendia on Facebook,
Twitter,
or LinkedIn
to keep up-to-date with the latest news.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006163/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]