|[October 26, 2017]
New Jersey Cities Rank In Top 25 For Highest Home Fire Risk, The Hartford Pledges Support
Trenton, Jersey City, and Newark, N.J. rank No. 6, 18, and 24 on The
Hartford's Home Fire Index, which ranks the 100 U.S. cities with
highest home fire risk. The Index is based on an analysis of the U.S.
Fire Administration's National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS)2
and a survey conducted by The Hartford on fire safety and
prevention behaviors among the general population.
As part of the 70th anniversary of The Hartford's Junior Fire Marshal
program, which is one of the country's oldest corporate-sponsored public
education programs, The Hartford is donating a total of $20,000 to the
public school district and fire department, in each of the cities, for
fire safety education. The donation is part of a larger commitment the
company made to all the cities on The
Hartford's Home Fire Index.
In addition, to the monetary donation, The Hartford will also distribute
Junior Fire Marshal educational materials to children in kindergarten
through third grade. The Hartford Junior Fire Marshal classroom kit
comes with The Hartford's signature red fire helmets, an educator and
parent guide and coloring posters designed to introduce fire safety
concepts to children.
"The Junior Fire Marshal program is part of The Hartford's ongoing
commitment to help build safer communities," said Debora Raymond,
spokesperson for The Hartford's Junior Fire Marshal program. "We are
pleased to be able to bring this program to New Jersey and empower the
next generation of children to take an active role in reducing the fire
risk in their homes."
Many residents engage in behaviors that can increase the risk of a home
fire according to The Hartford survey. Charging a phone overnight is
considered moderate risk, yet charging a phone overnight on your bed,
leaving your kitchen with the stove on, or leaving a room with a candle
burning are considered high risk. The survey found that in Trenton,
Jersey City and Newark, N.J.:
-
35, 43, and 56 percent admitted they had charged a device (e.g., cell
phone, tablet, laptop) in or on their bed overnight in the past year -
compared with 34 percent nationally,
-
61, 47, and 52 percent said that in the past year, they have left the
kitchen while cooking something on a stove - compared with 58 percent
nationally
-
44, 26, and 33 percent revealed that they have left a room with a
candle lit at least once over the past year - compared with 37 percent
nationally.
The History of the Junior Fire Marshal Program
The Junior Fire Marshal program was started in 1947 by an employee of
The Hartford. Since the program's inception, The Hartford has deputized
more than 110 million Junior Fire Marshals.
The company's signature red fire helmets have been displayed proudly by
generations of children who have learned the basics of fire safety
through this innovative and educational program. The program teaches
lifesaving lessons such as Stop, Drop and Roll, Go Low in Smoke and Draw
a Home Fire Escape Plan. These lessons, along with other fun, engaging
and educational activities, help parents and teachers have meaningful
and vital fire safety conversations with children and students.
Over the years, celebrities such as Ron Howard, Dick Van Dyke, Jack
Benny, Jimmy Dean, Mr. Green Jeans and Captain Kangaroo, Carol Channing,
Red Skelton, Johnny Carson, Robert Young, Henry "the Fonz" Winkler and
Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan have helped The Hartford
recognize children who participated in the Junior Fire Marshal program.
For more information about The Hartford's Home Fire Index and Junior
Fire Marshal Program, visit www.thehartford.com/jfm.
1According to the National Fire Protection
Association
2NFIRS is a voluntary reporting system run by the
Federal Emergency Management Agency based on data submitted by fire
departments from around the country. The data was standardized based on
population size and adjusted as needed to reflect the voluntary nature
of the data within the system.
About The Hartford Home Fire Index
The Hartford Home Fire Index is based on a study of the largest U.S.
cities with a minimum of 80,000 housing units as reported by the 2010
U.S. Census. The Hartford calculated a rate of residential fires using
the number of residential structure fires from the 2014 National Fire
Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) data, dividing by 2010 U.S. Census
housing units. The Hartford also conducted a survey on fire safety and
prevention behaviors among the general population in late 2016 and in
early 2017. Survey respondents (approximately 100 per city) were given a
score based on adoption of fire safety best practices. Standardized fire
rates and survey scores were averaged to produce a composite score for
each city.
About The Hartford
The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group
benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The
Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability
practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its
financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.
Follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates
through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is
headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The
Hartford's legal notice.
