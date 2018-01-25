|
New Data Suggest Slowing of Cortical Gray Matter Atrophy with Sanofi Genzyme's Aubagio® (teriflunomide) is Associated with Delayed Conversion to Clinically Definite Multiple Sclerosis
Sanofi
Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi,
announced today new investigational data that suggest slowing of
cortical gray matter volume loss (atrophy) with Aubagio®
(teriflunomide) is associated with delayed conversion to clinically
definite multiple sclerosis (CDMS).
The data, from the Phase III TOPIC study in patients with a first
clinical episode suggestive of MS, include results from patients treated
for two years in the core study and for up to four years in the study's
extension. These results, from a post hoc analysis of TOPIC, will be
presented today during the 7th Joint Meeting of the European and
Americas Committees for Research and Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis
(ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS).
Two-Year Data
Overall, Aubagio significantly reduced
cortical gray matter volume (CGMV) loss over two years vs. placebo
(Aubagio 7 mg, p=0.0089; Aubagio 14 mg, p=0.0052). There was a
significant association of CGMV loss with conversion to CDMS. In
addition, Aubagio reduced the risk of CDMS conversion.
Cortical gray matter is a part of the central nervous system that makes
up the outer surface of brain tissue of the cerebral hemispheres. Gray
matter is believed to be associated with cognitive function.
-
There was a significant association of CGMV loss with conversion to
CDMS at all time points evaluated (months 6, 12, 18 and 24). For every
1% decrease in CGMV, the percentage increase in risk of CDMS
conversion was 17.5% (p=0.0007); 12.4% (p=0.0099); 14.2% (p=0.0009);
and 14.5% (p=0.0005), respectively.
-
A significant treatment effect of Aubagio 14 mg on the risk of CDMS
conversion was observed vs. placebo at months 12, 18 and 24. Risk
reduction at months 12, 18 and 24 was 46.3% (p=0.0220), 42.1%
(p=0.0260) and 46.6% (p=0.0085), respectively. Risk reduction at month
6 was 50.5% (p=0.0648).
-
A significant treatment effect of Aubagio 7 mg on the risk of CDMS
conversion was observed vs. placebo at month 12, with a risk reduction
of 48.1% (p=0.0213). Risk reduction at months 6, 18 and 24 was 36.4%
(p=0.2196), 36.8% (p=0.0644) and 30.2% (p=0.1177), respectively.
Four-Year Data
To evaluate the association of CGMV loss and
CDMS conversion up to four years in patients continuing in the TOPIC
extension study, the total study population, regardless of treatment
allocation (7 mg, 14 mg or placebo), was categorized into three groups.
Group 1 (140 patients) experienced the least CGMV loss and Group 3 (94
patients) experienced the most CGMV loss. The majority of patients (251)
experienced intermediate levels of CGMV loss and were placed in Group 2.
At year 4, patients in Group 1 had a 45.1% lower risk of conversion to
CDMS than those in Group 3 (p=0.0104), and patients in Group 2 had a
34.5% lower risk than those in Group 3 (p=0.0361).
"The patients in this study who experienced less brain atrophy were
less likely to develop clinically definite MS," said Robert
Zivadinov, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at the University of
Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. "The effects of Aubagio on reducing CGMV loss
and the relationship between CGMV loss and conversion to CDMS provide
insight into how Aubagio may impact the early inflammatory and
neurodegenerative components of MS."
In the MS clinical studies of Aubagio, including TOPIC, the incidence of
serious adverse events was similar among Aubagio and placebo-treated
patients.
About Aubagio® (teriflunomide)
Aubagio
is approved in more than 70 countries, with additional marketing
applications under review by regulatory authorities globally. More than
80,0001 patients are currently being treated with Aubagio
commercially worldwide.
Aubagio is an immunomodulator with anti-inflammatory properties.
Although the exact mechanism of action for Aubagio is not fully
understood, it may involve a reduction in the number of activated
lymphocytesin the central nervous system (CNS). Aubagio is supported by
one of the largest clinical programs of any MS therapy, with more than
5,000 trial participants in 36 countries.
Aubagio® (teriflunomide) U.S. INDICATION
AUBAGIO®
(teriflunomide) is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms
of multiple sclerosis (MS).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
DO NOT TAKE AUBAGIO IF YOU:
-
Have severe liver problems. AUBAGIO may cause serious liver
problems, which can be life-threatening. Your risk may be higher
if you take other medicines that affect your liver. Your healthcare
provider should do blood tests to check your liver within 6 months
before you start AUBAGIO and monthly for 6 months after starting
AUBAGIO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any
of these symptoms of liver problems: nausea, vomiting, stomach pain,
loss of appetite, tiredness, yellowing of your skin or whites of your
eyes, or dark urine.
-
Are pregnant. AUBAGIO may harm an unborn baby. You should have
a pregnancy test before starting AUBAGIO. After stopping AUBAGIO,
continue to use effective birth control until you have made sure your
blood levels of AUBAGIO are lowered. If you become pregnant while
taking AUBAGIO or within 2 years after stopping, tell your healthcare
provider right away and enroll in the AUBAGIO Pregnancy Registry at
1-800-745-4447, option 2.
-
Are of childbearing potential and not using effective birth control.
It is not known if AUBAGIO passes into breast milk. Your
healthcare provider can help you decide if you should take AUBAGIO or
breastfeed - you should not do both at the same time.
If you are a man whose partner plans to become pregnant, you
should stop taking AUBAGIO and talk with your healthcare provider about
reducing the levels of AUBAGIO in your blood. If your partner does not
plan to become pregnant, use effective birth control while taking
AUBAGIO.
-
Have had an allergic reaction to AUBAGIO or a medicine called
leflunomide
-
Take a medicine called leflunomide for rheumatoid arthritis.
AUBAGIO may stay in your blood for up to 2 years after you stop
taking it. Your healthcare provider can prescribe a medicine that
can remove AUBAGIO from your blood quickly.
Before taking AUBAGIO, talk with your healthcare provider if you
have: liver or kidney problems; a fever or infection, or if you are
unable to fight infections; numbness or tingling in your hands or feet
that is different from your MS symptoms; diabetes; serious skin problems
when taking other medicines; breathing problems; or high blood pressure.
Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell count and TB test
before you start AUBAGIO. Talk with your healthcare provider if you take
or are planning to take other medicines (especially medicines for
treating cancer or controlling your immune system), vitamins or herbal
supplements.
AUBAGIO may cause serious side effects, including: reduced white
blood cell count - this may cause you to have more infections; numbness
or tingling in your hands or feet that is different from your MS
symptoms; allergic reactions, including serious skin problems; breathing
problems (new or worsening) and high blood pressure. Patients with low
white blood cell count should not receive certain vaccinations during
AUBAGIO treatment and 6 months after.
Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or does
not go away.
The most common side effects when taking AUBAGIO include: headache;
diarrhea; nausea; hair thinning or loss; and abnormal liver test
results. These are not all the side effects of AUBAGIO. Tell your
healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you.
Consult your healthcare provider if you have questions about your health
or any medications you may be taking, including AUBAGIO.
You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to
the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please see full U.S. Prescribing
Information, including boxed WARNING and Medication
Guide.
About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people
through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical
company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines,
provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand
by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term
chronic conditions.
With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries,
Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions
around the globe.
Sanofi, Empowering Life
Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for
debilitating diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat,
providing hope to patients and their families. Learn more at www.sanofigenzyme.com
Sanofi® and Aubagio® are registered
trademarks of Sanofi. Genzyme® is a registered trademark of
Genzyme Corporation. All rights reserved.
1 Company data on file
Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press
release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical facts. These
statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and
other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues
from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by
the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates",
"plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes
that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are
reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and
statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which
are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,
that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially
from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking
information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among
other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government
regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial
potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product will
be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing
clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing,
unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in
general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related
future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and
volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks discussed or
identified in the public filings with the SEC (News - Alert) and the AMF made by
Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual
report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016. Other than as
required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.
