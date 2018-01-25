New Cvent Study Reveals Disconnect Between Event Data Collection and Integration

Cvent, Inc., the leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today announced the results of a survey of more than 600 leading event producers, meeting planners, and corporate event marketers, as well as event attendees. The study, entitled The Power of Live Event Data, was conducted in partnership with Event Marketer between July and August 2017 and provides insight into how event professionals leverage technology to capture and analyze data and enhance the attendee experience.

The study revealed that 81 percent of event professionals say gathering data from attendees' digital and physical footprints at live events is extremely important so that event planners can track the attendee journey to create better events and realize their full ROI - but only 20 percent feel their organizations are effective at this integration process.

"It is essential that event planners and marketers have access to the proper tools and technology to gather and harness event data in a way that provides actionable insights," said Patrick Smith, Cvent's (News - Alert) Chief Marketing Officer. "Having a better understanding of event audiences - and their interests and preferences - enables event producers to develop a more compelling program, produce a better experience, drive more attendance, and ultimately deliver a greater event ROI."

Highlights of the survey include:

Three ou of four event professionals feel their organization is missing out on marketing opportunities by not integrating a wider range of attendee data to build out and use attendee profiles. These profiles track the attendee journey and give planners and marketers additional insight into their customers and prospects.

Event professionals feel they need to be more effective at collecting and using attendee data. Only 29 percent of event professionals say their organizations are effective at collecting data, and just 23 percent that say they are effective at using their event data.

Most event professionals can do better at tracking and understanding what their attendees do while at their events. Only 38 percent of event professionals say they understand what their attendees do on-site.

Event Attendee Survey Insights: On-site technologies provide a better experience for attendees. Eighty-eight percent of attendees agree on-site technologies, such as self-service registration kiosks, improve their event experience.

About Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company, with tens of thousands of customers and more than 2,700 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase group business demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Event Marketer

Founded in 2002, Event Marketer is the world's largest content resource on event and experiential marketing-the brand's portfolio serves more than 100,000 Fortune 1000 marketers and includes Event Marketer magazine, eventmarketer.com, the Experiential Marketing Summit, EventTech and the Ex Awards. Event Marketer is owned by Access Intelligence (News - Alert) . Learn more at eventmarketer.com.

