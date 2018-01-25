|
|[October 26, 2017]
|
New Cvent Study Reveals Disconnect Between Event Data Collection and Integration
Cvent,
Inc., the leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology,
today announced the results
of a survey of more than 600 leading event producers, meeting planners,
and corporate event marketers, as well as event
attendees. The study, entitled The Power of Live Event Data,
was conducted in partnership with Event
Marketer between July and August 2017 and provides insight into how
event professionals leverage technology to capture and analyze data and
enhance the attendee experience.
The study revealed that 81 percent of event professionals say gathering
data from attendees' digital and physical footprints at live events is
extremely important so that event planners can track the attendee
journey to create better events and realize their full ROI - but only 20
percent feel their organizations are effective at this integration
process.
"It is essential that event planners and marketers have access to the
proper tools and technology to gather and harness event data in a way
that provides actionable insights," said Patrick Smith, Cvent's (News - Alert) Chief
Marketing Officer. "Having a better understanding of event audiences -
and their interests and preferences - enables event producers to develop
a more compelling program, produce a better experience, drive more
attendance, and ultimately deliver a greater event ROI."
Highlights of the survey include:
-
Three ou of four event professionals feel their organization is
missing out on marketing opportunities by not integrating a wider
range of attendee data to build out and use attendee profiles. These
profiles track the attendee journey and give planners and marketers
additional insight into their customers and prospects.
-
Event professionals feel they need to be more effective at collecting
and using attendee data. Only 29 percent of event professionals say
their organizations are effective at collecting data, and just 23
percent that say they are effective at using their event data.
-
Most event professionals can do better at tracking and understanding
what their attendees do while at their events. Only 38 percent of
event professionals say they understand what their attendees do
on-site.
-
Event Attendee Survey Insights: On-site technologies provide a
better experience for attendees. Eighty-eight percent of attendees
agree on-site technologies, such as self-service registration kiosks,
improve their event experience.
The study marks the launch of Cvent's global campaign, The
Power of Live Events, which highlights the importance of
experiential marketing, data collection, and technology to deliver
world-class meetings and events.
