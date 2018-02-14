[October 26, 2017] New Cincom CPQ 6.0 Release Empowers Users to Compete, Win with Enhanced Capabilities

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cincom CPQ™ 6.0, the newest version of Cincom’s powerful, proven configure-price-quote solution, is now available to new and current customers. Expanding on the hallmark usability and functionality of Cincom CPQ, the new release of Cincom CPQ 6.0 equips users with more ways to empower their sales channels and, ultimately, better compete in their markets.

“Companies that sell through channels expect a B2C experience in the B2B world,” says Cincom President, Greg Mills. “With CPQ 6.0, our users are positioned right at the intersection of eCommerce and B2B expectations, helping them deliver a better buying experience to their customers.” Enhancements available to users of Cincom CPQ 6.0 include: New streamlined, more intuitive user interface

Added mobile-friendly, mobile-responsive functionality

Extendible platform supported with rule- and role-based branded experiences for dealers and agents

Ability to automate notifications of events occurring in the system, with opt-in, opt-out functionality to ensure actionable notifications are timely and pertinent to usersNew quote approval collaboration and sharing functionality

Improved integration framework to accommodate major CRM and ERP systems

Improved Business Intelligence (BI) with new analytical capabilities that help you answer key questions about performance in your sales channels “We have always prided ourselves on usability, and this is not an out-of-the-box UI that you have to fit to your products,” Greg Hall, Cincom’s Director of Product Management, explains. “These enhancements allow users to more easily modify the functionality of the solution to facilitate their own, unique selling process without sacrificing support or future upgrades.” More information about Cincom CPQ is available at cincom.com/cpq.

ABOUT CINCOM Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. Cincom solutions help organizations improve the way they do business, from multi-channel configure-price-quote solutions for complex products and services to software improving customer communications management capabilities. In other words, Cincom builds solutions to help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. Visit cincom.com for more information. Contact:

