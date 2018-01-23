|
|[October 25, 2017]
|
New York-Based Startup Daroga Power Brings Solar Power to the Masses Through Local Developments and Online Platform
Daroga Power, a preeminent clean energy startup focused on community
solar, is bringing solar power to customers for whom it would not
ordinarily be feasible. This includes renters, owners whose rooftops
cannot support solar, or those who are unable to finance the upfront
cost of installing solar panels themselves.
Daroga Power is bringing community solar to New York City residents.
Daroga is currently constructing the first two commercial-scale
community solar projects in New York City. Located in East New York and
totaling 1.2 megawatts of capacity, the projects are scheduled for
completion in December. Additionally, Daroga has a pipeline of 20+ more
projects planned throughout Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, with a
particular focus on bringing access to low and moderate-income areas.
Altogether, these projects are slated to bring more than 10 megawatts of
solar power to the residents of New York City by the end of 2018 -
enough electricity to power more than 2,000 homes.
Community solar systems are installations on private properties that are
optimally suited for capturing solar energy Daroga's first projects
will be built on rooftops of industrial properties within the Con Edison
territory, repurposing otherwise unutilized space. By subscribing,
residential customers can have a portion or all of their electricity be
sourced from community solar, thereby reducing their traditional utility
bills.
Daroga also simplifies this subscription process through an easy-to-use
online platform, launching in mid-November, which allows customers to
view and select from multiple community solar installations. Through
this platform, customers have the ability to learn about each
installation in detail and shop for the one that best meets their needs
and interests. Other solar developers can also post their installations
on the Daroga platform to increase visibility to potential subscribers.
"One of the biggest issues that community solar programs face is
overcoming the lack of awareness and getting customers to participate,"
said David Matt, founder of Daroga. "There is no easy place for
customers to learn about community solar options, and the process for
signing up is too complicated."
Brooklyn city officials are supportive of Daroga's pioneering work.
According to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, "We must find
alternative sources of energy for the future and upgrade our
infrastructure to meet the demands of a dynamic and growing borough.
Daroga Power's installation of two solar power projects in East New York
promises to present clean, low-cost, and renewable sources of energy.
The installation of these and other solar panels in the future pipeline
will expand economic opportunities for low-income Brooklynites burdened
by excessive energy costs. It will also ensure that residents and
businesses in the neighborhood can join the renewables market in an
accessible and user-friendly manner."
Matt, along with co-founder Ory Moussaieff, envision Daroga not only as
a solar developer but also as creating a marketplace for solar power,
particularly for traditionally hard-to-access areas. "New York City is
an urban mecca of renters who have a desire to lead the clean energy
transformation," said Moussaieff. "Daroga provides customers not only
with reliable renewable power but also empowers them with more
information and control over exactly where their electricity comes
from." In the future, Daroga plans to expand its services to other parts
of the state and eventually will offer service nationwide.
About Daroga
Daroga is a New York-based community solar developer and tax equity fund
with a groundbreaking platform that creates a marketplace for solar
customers. Daroga currently has two projects under construction, with
20+ more slated for 2018 and beyond. For more information, visit darogapower.com.
