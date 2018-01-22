|
|[October 25, 2017]
|
New York City Hosts NEC Display Solutions' 24th Annual Partner Showcase
NEC (News - Alert) Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD
display and projector solutions, invites you to its popular annual New
York Partner Showcase, featuring the latest visual technology solutions
to meet business challenges. It will take place on November 1 and 2 at
SIR Stage37, just minutes from Times Square and the Javits Center.
Now in its 24th year, the NEC New York Partner Showcase gives
organizations, partners, systems integrators, consultants and business
professionals a firsthand look at the latest NEC Display innovations in
LCD, LED, video wall and projector technologies - along with mounts,
media players, collaboration and other tools from NEC's premier partners
in the professional AV and IT industries.
"This year's showcase again focuses on the applications and solutions
within strategic vertical markets for NEC, including QSR, retail,
transportation, corporate, and education," said Keith Yanke, Senior
Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display Solutions. "This event
shows how NEC and our partners bring robust solutions to applications
that our end-users are looking for. We're thrilled to be collaborating
with 50 of our valued partners at this event."
Highlights for the 2017 Showcase include NEC's new C Series large format
displays, direct view LEDs, and desktop monitors, plus its PH1005QL 10K
lumen 4K resolution laser projector, multiple application uses with
Raspberry Pi, and interactive/collaborative solutions using multiple
display technologies.
This year's New York Showcase will also offer several engaging courses
for participants:
-
How to Choose the Right Display Technology (NEC)
-
Present an Experience: Using Projection Properly (Draper)
-
Managing Your Video Wall (Datapath)
-
The ROI of ThinkHub: How to Calculate the Value of Collaboration (T1V)
-
Dante Level 1 Certification plus Networked AV Security (Audinate)
Showcase hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, and
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.
The showcase will also include an amazing special exhibit by
contemporary Japanese artist Tabaimo that features NEC's latest
projection technologies.
For more information and to register for the event, visit http://www.cvent.com/events/nec-ny-showcase-2017/event-summary-84f191c48357411a82b53631fa05230d.aspx
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider
of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the
market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD
displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line
of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display
solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its
own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual
technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets,
including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise,
healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a
brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and
outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC
Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the
website at www.necdisplay.com.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network
technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By
providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the
company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies
meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings
more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower
people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the
safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the
company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC
aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new
social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information,
please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights
Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the
trademarks of their respective owners. ©2017 NEC Corporation.
