[October 25, 2017] New York City Hosts NEC Display Solutions' 24th Annual Partner Showcase

NEC (News - Alert) Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, invites you to its popular annual New York Partner Showcase, featuring the latest visual technology solutions to meet business challenges. It will take place on November 1 and 2 at SIR Stage37, just minutes from Times Square and the Javits Center. Now in its 24th year, the NEC New York Partner Showcase gives organizations, partners, systems integrators, consultants and business professionals a firsthand look at the latest NEC Display innovations in LCD, LED, video wall and projector technologies - along with mounts, media players, collaboration and other tools from NEC's premier partners in the professional AV and IT industries. "This year's showcase again focuses on the applications and solutions within strategic vertical markets for NEC, including QSR, retail, transportation, corporate, and education," said Keith Yanke, Senior Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display Solutions. "This event shows how NEC and our partners bring robust solutions to applications that our end-users are looking for. We're thrilled to be collaborating with 50 of our valued partners at this event." Highlights for the 2017 Showcase include NEC's new C Series large format displays, direct view LEDs, and desktop monitors, plus its PH1005QL 10K lumen 4K resolution laser projector, multiple application uses with Raspberry Pi, and interactive/collaborative solutions using multiple display technologies. This year's New York Showcase will also offer several engaging courses for participants: How to Choose the Right Display Technology (NEC)

Present an Experience: Using Projection Properly (Draper)

Managing Your Video Wall (Datapath)

The ROI of ThinkHub: How to Calculate the Value of Collaboration (T1V)

Dante Level 1 Certification plus Networked AV Security (Audinate) Showcase hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The showcase will also include an amazing special exhibit by contemporary Japanese artist Tabaimo that features NEC's latest projection technologies. For more information and to register for the event, visit http://www.cvent.com/events/nec-ny-showcase-2017/event-summary-84f191c48357411a82b53631fa05230d.aspx About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NEC Corporation NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2017 NEC Corporation. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005111/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]