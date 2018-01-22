[October 25, 2017] New Kudelski Security Suite Aims to Improve Planning, Management and Reporting for Cyber Executives

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and trusted innovator for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today introduced the availability of its CxO Performance Solutions (CPS). The new suite of offerings is aligned with the executive security role, which has rapidly developed in recent years. It helps these professionals effectively address demands such as alignment of security and business plans, cyber program measurement, advancement of leadership and communication skills and the translation of highly technical concepts into information relevant to a board of directors audience. Targeting executive audiences, CPS includes: Cyber Reporting for Boards and Committees: An annual engagement that starts with an intensive, tailored program of accompaniment, designed to modernize board presentations, review opportunities and reduce the time it takes to prepare a high-impact report. The program is led by Kudelski Security executive advisors supported by retained board members. Clients learn how to engage meaningfully with boards and committees, define priorities and expectations, while also reviewing security strategy, metrics and communication approaches. Outcomes include: Streamlined reporting process, framework and design to save time and eliminate complexity

Increased cybersecurity program understanding by the board through report standardization and meaningful metrics that defend investment initiatives

Increased influence by instilling confidence among top executive management

Ongoing support provided to prepare for more effective board meetings

Continuos, industry-based, threat intelligence updates CISO Executive Leadership: Inspired by professional athletics, the service delivers coaching/mentoring that moves beyond theory and into real-world practice. By pairing CISOs with a certified coach and Fortune 500 CISO mentor, the dynamic training combination fully covers skills acquisition and knowledge transfer. Three programs are offered to meet individual needs: Leadership Review : A foundational assessment to provide core guidance on strengths and challenges, along with a plan to address them

: A foundational assessment to provide core guidance on strengths and challenges, along with a plan to address them High-Impact Initiative-Based Coaching : A powerful blend of mentorship and coaching adapted to specific objectives, driven by short-term and specific needs

: A powerful blend of mentorship and coaching adapted to specific objectives, driven by short-term and specific needs Intensive Development: Mentors provide strategies and tactics to help CISOs become more effective executives, while coaches focus on leadership and team development, operational excellence and innovation adoption The CPS suite aligns with Kudelski Security's Secure Blueprint™. Developed by CISOs for CISOs, the goal of Secure Blueprint is to build a common communication method to convey "real-time" program maturity, with tools enabling smart decisions and a business-aligned cybersecurity roadmap spoken through a risk management and financially oriented language.

"Security leaders today have a real challenge in communicating progress and maintaining alignment with the business," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer of Kudelski Security. "In many organizations, CISOs are presenting to their board of directors on a quarterly basis. In an era of high risk, constrained resources and limited budgets, executive communications must be as fine-tuned as security posture." The CPS suite is part of Kudelski Security's world-class advisory services, supported by four core competencies: Strategy and Governance; Threat, Vulnerability and Risk Management; Incident Response and Cyber Resilience; and Strategic Cyber Staffing. The introduction of the CPS suite marks Kudelski Security's continuation of setting new, modern standards in cybersecurity program management to support CISOs. For more information, please download our factsheet. About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com. Media Contact:

