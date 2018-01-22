[October 25, 2017] New App Can Help First Responders Save Stroke Patients' Lives

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Get Ahead of Stroke campaign has debuted a new mobile app to help first responders quickly transport and triage patients to stroke centers equipped to treat severe strokes. The app, Stroke Scales for EMS, is uniquely designed to help first responders determine the severity of a stroke in emergency situations and, in cases of severe stroke, transport patients to neuroendovascular-ready stroke facilities. It includes five common stroke severity scales: LAMS, RACE, CPSSS, FAST-ED and VAN. "Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability nationwide. This app will help first responders quickly and accurately identify cases of severe stroke so they can transport patients to appropriate treatment right away," said Dr. Blaise Baxter, a neurointerventional radiologist and the President of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery. To determine how to properly triage a patient exeriencing a stroke, first responders and emergency personnel can use the app to assess the severity of the stroke through one of several "stroke scales." These scales measure certain physical indicators that can point to a patient having a large vessel occlusion, including the ability to squeeze and release a hand, control eye movement, make facial expressions, feel a pin prick and more. Based on results from the stroke scale, the app recommends the type of facility where a stroke patient can receive appropriate treatment. The app is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play. About the Get Ahead of Stroke Campaign

Get Ahead of Stroke is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. An initiative of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), the campaign's goal is to secure the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide. Visit www.getaheadofstroke.org to learn more and follow @SurviveStroke on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-can-help-first-responders-save-stroke-patients-lives-300543174.html SOURCE Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

