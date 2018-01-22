[October 25, 2017] New Study Demonstrates the Need for Guided Intraoperative Fluids to Improve Patient Outcomes

Cheetah Medical, a Massachusetts based leader in non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring, announced new research results presented today at the American Society of Anesthesiologists Annual Meeting in Boston: Fluid Administration and Hospital Practice in Major Abdominal Procedures, Results from Examination of a Large Administrative Database. The aim of the study was to better understand the impact of unguided intraoperative fluids and associated patient outcomes following abdominal surgery, using a large administrative database. Intraoperative fluid therapy has been shown to impact perioperative outcomes.1,2 While some hospitals have adopted dynamic assessment of fluid responsiveness, unguided intraoperative fluid administration remains the standard of care at many hospitals. The researchers found that intraoperative fluids of 6L or more is independently associated with harm to patients with an increase in both complications and death. It is estimated that over 21% of patients undergoing major abdominal surgery receive more than 6L of fluid. In addition, the level of fluids given to the patient is primarily driven by hospital practice and not patient or disease factors. The analysis was based on 36,252 discharges from 393 hospitals. "Helping more hospitals adopt a goal oriented approach to fluid management could substantially reduce perioperative complications and save lives," said Dr. Thomas J. Hopkins, Assistant Professor of Anestheiology, at Duke University Medical Center. "The results of the study highlight the need for a more pragmatic approach to guide fluid therapy across the continuum of care," continued Hopkins. Studies show that excess fluids can lead to increased length of stay, increased complications and increased mortality in surgical patients.3,4 The Cheetah Starling (News - Alert) ™ SV monitoring technology provides a 100% non-invasive dynamic assessment of fluid responsiveness which will help to guide fluid therapy in pre-, intra- and post-operative settings. Details about Cheetah Starling™ SV monitoring technology can be found at www.cheetahmedical.com.

About Cheetah Medical Cheetah Medical is the pioneer and leading global provider of 100% noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring technologies which are designed for use in critical care, operating room, general care floor, and emergency department settings. The CHEETAH NICOM™ and STARLING™ SV technologies use a proprietary algorithm to provide accurate and precise data, enabling clinicians to quickly see a patient's full hemodynamic profile. Medical professionals use this information to assess patients' unique volume requirements, guide volume management decisions and maintain adequate organ perfusion. Cheetah Medical technologies are designed to enable more confident, informed therapy decisions that support clinical goals of improving patient outcomes and driving economic efficiencies. 1 Hamilton M et al. A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis on the Use of Preemptive Hemodynamic Intervention to Improve Postoperative Outcomes in Moderate and High-Risk Surgical Patients. Anesth Analg 2011;112: 1392-402.

2 Corcoran T et al. Perioperative Fluid Management Strategies in Major Surgery: A Stratified Meta-Analysis Anesth Analg 2012;114: 640-51.

3 Gustafsson et al (2012). Guidelines for perioperative care in elective colonic surgery: ERAS Society recommendations. Clinical Nutrition 2012; 31: 783-800.

4 Varadhan KK, Lobo DN (2010). A meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of intravenous fluid therapy in major elective open abdominal surgery: getting the balance right. Proc Nutr Soc 2010; 69:488e98. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005003/en/

